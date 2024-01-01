We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
621L Modern Flower Side By Side
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Refrigerator Type
SIDE BY SIDE
-
Detail refrigeator type
SIDE BY SIDE
GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE
-
Color/Finishing
Modern Wine Red
-
Micom (Temperature Control)
External
-
Water & Ice Dispenser
Yes
-
Soft Touch Minibar
Yes
-
Internal Filteration
Yes
GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE
-
Ice Beam Door Cooling
Yes
-
Bioshield
Yes
-
Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
-
Miracle Zone
Yes
-
Auto Ice Maker
Yes
CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO GROSS
-
Total
621
-
Refrigerator
386
-
Freezer
235
CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO STORAGE
-
Total
551
-
Refrigerator
365
-
Freezer
186
DIMENSION (MM) - NET
-
Height - to Top of Hinge
1756
-
Depth - including door & handle
762
-
Width
898
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
898x1758x762
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
959x1882x851
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
147
-
Packing
162
