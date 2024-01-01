We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IEC Gross 549L Platinum Silver Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor & DoorCooling+
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY(ℓ)
-
IEC Gross - Total
549
-
IEC Net - Total
506
-
IEC Net - Freezer
130
-
IEC Net - Refrigerator
376
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net/Packing
84 / 94
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Height (Net)
1800
-
Depth (Net)
730
-
Width (Net)
780
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
780x1800x730
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
835 x 1865 x 767
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Display - Exterial LED
Y/White
-
Temp. control - Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)
Yes
-
Temp. control - Fast Freezing
Yes
-
Temp. control - Child Lock
Yes
-
Temp. control - Door alarm
Yes
-
Temp. function - Door Cooling
Yes
-
Door In Door
Yes
-
Cooling System
No Frost
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
453
-
Freezing Capacity (kg/24hr)
5.5kg/24Hr
-
Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Star rating
5-Star
-
Finish (Door)
Platinum silver3
-
Refreshment Corner (Home Bar)
Yes
-
Bio Shield (gasket)
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered Glass
2(H/Stamping - Front)
-
Door basket - Transparent
2
-
Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage
Yes
-
Fresh 0 Zone
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V - Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Vegetable Box - One (without Divider)
Yes
-
Vegetable Box - Humidity Controller
Yes
-
Egg Tray
Yes (8*1 Eggs)
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Ice maker - 1 Touch Twist (Moving Tray)
Yes
-
Door basket - Transparent
2
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
1
