Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
547L Top Freezer Fridge in Platinum Silver Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

547L Top Freezer Fridge in Platinum Silver Finish

GN-C702HLCM

547L Top Freezer Fridge in Platinum Silver Finish

(0)
GN-C702HLCM

DoorCooling

Multi Air Flow

LED Panel Lighting

Trimless Tempered Glass Shelf

Moving Ice Maker

LINEAR Cooling™

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).

Even & Fast Cooling in Any Where1

Even & Fast Cooling in Any Where

LG DoorCooling+™ makes inside temperature more even and cool 35% quicker than conventional cooling system.
It significantly reduces the temperature gap between the inner part and the door side of the compartment.

*Based on UL test comparing door basket cooling time From 32°C to 5 °C between LGE Non-doorcooling and doorcooling model of B607S, according to LG internal test method.

Fast & Even Cooling1
Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vent.
Easy Storage1
Moving Ice Maker

Easy Storage

You can easily take out and move the ice tray whenever you need more freezer space.
Energy Efficient
LED Panel Lighting

Energy Efficient & Longer Life Span

LED Panel Lighting is more energy efficient & has longer life span than conventional bulb lighting.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GN-C702HLCM
TOTAL CAPACITY (GROSS/NET)
547L / 509L
COMPRESSOR
Smart inverter compressor
TYPE
Top Freezer
COLOR
Platinum Silver

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    780 x 1800 x 730

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum silver

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    90

  • Product Weight (kg)

    80

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    780 x 1800 x 730

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum silver

  • Handle Type

    Bar Handle

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

Our picks for you