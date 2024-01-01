We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
547L Top Freezer Fridge in Black Glass Finish
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).
*Based on UL comparing door basket cooling time from 32°C to 5°C between LGE Non-doorcooling and doorcooling model of B607S, according to LG internal test method.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
506
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780 x 1800 x 700
-
Finish (Door)
Black Glass
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
506
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
376
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
96
-
Product Weight (kg)
86
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780 x 1800 x 700
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Black Glass
-
Handle Type
Bar Handle
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Our picks for you
