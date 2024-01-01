We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IEC Gross 547L Black Metal Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor & DoorCooling+
All Spec
CAPACITY(ℓ)
-
ISO Gross - Total
547
-
ISO Gross - Freezer
155
-
ISO Gross - Refrigerator
392
-
ISO Storage - Total
506
-
ISO Storage - Freezer
130
-
ISO Storage - Refrigerator
376
STUFFING Q'TY
-
20ft / 40ft / 40ft HC,Truck
21/42/55
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net / Packing
80 / 90
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Height (Net)
1800
-
Depth (Net)
730
-
Width (Net)
780
-
Width x Height x Depth- Product
780 x 1800 x 730
-
Width x Height x Depth- Packing
835 x 1865 x 767
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Display - Exterial LED
Yes ( E-micom) Touch button
-
Temp. control - Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)
Yes
-
Temp. control - Express Freezing
Yes
-
Temp. control - Child Lock
Yes
-
Temp. control - Door alarm
Yes
-
Temp. function - Green Ion Door Cooling
Yes
-
Temp. function - Door Cooling
Yes (Side Cooling)
-
Cooling System
No Frost
-
Refrigerant
R600a
-
Linear Compressor
Linear
-
Star rating
3 Star
-
Climate Class
T
-
Finish (Door)
VCM-Black Metal
-
Finish (Case)
EMBO(DOUBLE)
-
Handle Type - Type (Name of handles and Easy open)
Bar Handle
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Bio Shield (gasket)
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
Yes (Module 4EA)
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
2
-
Door basket - Transparent
1GIDC+ 2Half+2EA Full
-
Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage
Yes
-
Fresh 0 Zone
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V - Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Vegetable Box - One (without Divider)
Yes
-
Vegetable Box - Humidity Controller
Yes
-
Vegetable Box - Fruit & Vegetables
Yes
-
Egg Tray
Yes(10*1 Eggs)
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
Yes (Module 4EA)
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Ice maker - 1 Touch Twist
Yes (Moving tray)
-
Door basket - Transparent
Yes 2EA
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
Yes 1EA
WIFI
-
Wifi
Yes
