IEC Gross 547L Black Metal Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor & DoorCooling+

IEC Gross 547L Black Metal Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor & DoorCooling+

GN-H702HXHU

IEC Gross 547L Black Metal Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor & DoorCooling+

All Spec

CAPACITY(ℓ)

  • ISO Gross - Total

    547

  • ISO Gross - Freezer

    155

  • ISO Gross - Refrigerator

    392

  • ISO Storage - Total

    506

  • ISO Storage - Freezer

    130

  • ISO Storage - Refrigerator

    376

STUFFING Q'TY

  • 20ft / 40ft / 40ft HC,Truck

    21/42/55

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Net / Packing

    80 / 90

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Height (Net)

    1800

  • Depth (Net)

    730

  • Width (Net)

    780

  • Width x Height x Depth- Product

    780 x 1800 x 730

  • Width x Height x Depth- Packing

    835 x 1865 x 767

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Display - Exterial LED

    Yes ( E-micom) Touch button

  • Temp. control - Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Express Freezing

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Child Lock

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Door alarm

    Yes

  • Temp. function - Green Ion Door Cooling

    Yes

  • Temp. function - Door Cooling

    Yes (Side Cooling)

  • Cooling System

    No Frost

  • Refrigerant

    R600a

  • Linear Compressor

    Linear

  • Star rating

    3 Star

  • Climate Class

    T

  • Finish (Door)

    VCM-Black Metal

  • Finish (Case)

    EMBO(DOUBLE)

  • Handle Type - Type (Name of handles and Easy open)

    Bar Handle

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Bio Shield (gasket)

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp

    Yes (Module 4EA)

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Yes

  • Shelf - Tempered glass

    2

  • Door basket - Transparent

    1GIDC+ 2Half+2EA Full

  • Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage

    Yes

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Yes

  • Veg Box Cover T/V - Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box - One (without Divider)

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box - Humidity Controller

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box - Fruit & Vegetables

    Yes

  • Egg Tray

    Yes(10*1 Eggs)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp

    Yes (Module 4EA)

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Ice maker - 1 Touch Twist

    Yes (Moving tray)

  • Door basket - Transparent

    Yes 2EA

  • Shelf - Tempered glass

    Yes 1EA

WIFI

  • Wifi

    Yes

