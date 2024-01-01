Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
235L Top Freezer Fridge and 9kg Top Load Washer Value Package

GV-B212PQMB.T2311VS
()
Key Features

  • Smart Inverter
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Pullout Tray
  • Big Vegetable Box
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
GV-B212PQMB

GV-B212PQMB

235L Top Freezer Fridge in Dark Graphite Steel
Front view

T2311VS2B.DBMREML

11kg Top Load Washer with Smart Inverter

Moist Balance Crisper

Multi Air Flow

Smart Inverter Compressor

10 Year Comp. Warranty

Trimless Tempered Glass Shelf

Big Vegetable Box

Pullout Tray

Smart Inverter Compressor1

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)

Fast & Even Cooling1
Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vent.

Summary

Print

Dimension (mm)

lg-gv-b212pqmb
TOTAL CAPACITY (GROSS/NET)
235/217
COMPRESSOR
Smart inverter compressor
TYPE
Top Freezer
COLOR
Dark Graphite steel

Key Specs

Storage Volume Total (L)

217

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

555 x 1445 x 637

Finish (Door)

Dark Graphite steel

All Spec

CAPACITY

Storage Volume Total (L)

217

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

161

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Express Freeze

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Packing Weight (kg)

49

Product Weight (kg)

45

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

555 x 1445 x 637

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice Maker_Manual

Normal Ice Tray

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Dark Graphite steel

Handle Type

Horizontal Pocket

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Transparent

2

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

1

Vegetable Box

Yes (1)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Transparent

Yes (2)

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes 1EA

Print

All Spec

