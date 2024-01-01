Mosquito Away Inverter More Energy saving & Fast cooling

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DIMENSIONS

All Spec

COOLING CAPACITY

  • W

    5275

  • Btu/h

    18,000

  • Capacity Rate Min

    3,275 Btu/h

  • Capacity Rate Max

    20,700 Btu/h

POWER INPUT

  • Cooling (W)

    1,510

RUNNING CURRENT

  • Cooling(A)

    7.0

EER

  • W/W

    3.49

  • Btu/h.W

    11.92

POWER SUPPLY

  • Ø / V / Hz

    1 / 220~240 / 50

AIR FLOW RATE

  • Indoor,Max ( ㎥/min(CFM) )

    18

  • Outdoor,Max ( ㎥/min(CFM) )

    42

MOISTURE REMOVAL

  • l/h.

    1.6

SOUND LEVEL

  • Indoor,H/M/L/SL ( dB(A)±3 )

    42 / 37 / 34 / 29

  • Outdoor,Max ( dB(A)±3 )

    52

STANDARD PIPE LENGTH

  • Length ( m )

    7.5

FAN(INDOOR)

  • Type

    Cross Flow Fan

FAN(OUTDOOR)

  • Type

    Fan,Propeller

PIPING CONNECTIONS

  • Liquid (mm)

    6.35

  • Gas (mm)

    12.7

DIMENSION

  • Indoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)

    998*330*210

  • Outdoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)

    870*660*360

NET WEIGHT

  • Indoor Unit(kg/lbs)

    11.6

  • Outdoor Unit (kg/lbs)

    39.2

PRE-FILTER (IN FRONT GRILLE)

  • Anti bacteria air filter (Stallion Prefilter)

    Yes (Top Filter)

SPECIAL FILTER

  • Micro Dust Filter (single)

    Yes

FUNCTIONS

  • *Vane Horizontal

    Normal

  • Temperature Control

    Thermistor

  • Auto Clean

    Yes

  • Natural Wind

    Yes

  • Fan Speed(SH/H/MH/M/ML/L/SL)

    7

  • Airflow Direction Control(up & Down)

    Auto

  • Airflow Direction Control(left & right)

    Manual

  • Setting Temperature Range-Cooling(°C)

    16-30

  • Temperature Increment (°C)

    1

  • Auto Operation (Micom Control)

    Yes

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Timer

    24hr On/Off

  • Sleep Operation

    Yes

  • Restart Delay(minute)

    3

  • Display Light (On/Off)

    Yes

  • Jet Cool

    Yes

SPECIAL FUNCTION

  • Mosquito Away

    Yes

  • Fresh Dry

    Yes

  • Indirect Air

    Yes

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

