[2024] 2.5HP Lite Series Air Conditioner with Dual Sensing and Fast Cooling function
Dual Comfort around AC and Me, with Dual Sensing
Just One Click to a Cooler Room with Jet Mode
Evenly Spread Out the Comfort Air across Your Room
The air conditioner is operating on the wall in the living room with big window on the left and cool air from the air conditioner is spreading out.
*The remote controller display image may be changed without notice.
Smart Operation Knows Your Needs
Eco-Friendly R32 Refrigerant
The air conditioner is operating with Eco-Friendly R32 Refrigerant.
*The required R32 refrigerant is significantly lower compared to that of R410A refrigerant. This helps to decrease the risk of global warming and depletion of the ozone layer.
What is the difference between an inverter air conditioner and a non-inverter air conditioner?
The difference between inverter air conditioners and non-inverter air conditioners is the control of the compressor operating speed.
Non-inverter air conditioners have compressors working at the same speed regardless of indoor temperature, turning off when the desired temperature is reached and turning on again when the temperature rises. Inverter air conditioners operate by adjusting the compressor speed faster at higher temperatures and slower at lower temperatures.
How can I clean and manage the air conditioner?
For clean wind and strong performance, the filter needs to be cleaned every two weeks. Wash the filter with lukewarm water or use a neutral detergent for more stubborn dirt. After washing with water, dry the filter in the shade away from direct sunlight. You can use Auto Cleaning1) function for more convenient air conditioning management that automatically dries the AC interior when you turn it off2)3).
1) Initial Auto Cleaning setup requires the remote control. Check the manual included with the product for details.
2) If you turn off the unit, the fan continues to run for 30 minutes.
The function is set to off when shipped from the factory.
The function may be change without notice, Please check the manual enclosed with the product for details.
3) Depending on the country/model, there may be no Auto Cleaning function.
How can I save energy while using the air conditioner?
You can save energy by selecting appropriate temperatures when cooling and heating and by regularly cleaning the filters to reduce unnecessary energy wastage.
It is recommended to set air conditioner to 25℃ for cooling and 21℃ for heating.
How do I install the air conditioner?
There are two main types of air conditioners: Split air conditioners, Duct-free air conditioners. Split air conditioners require professional installation and Duct-free air conditioners(Window ACs, Wall type ACs, Portable ACs, etc.) don’t require duct installation since they are built-in outdoor units. Split type air conditioners must be installed by a professional engineer because the installation process requires drilling through walls to connect outdoor and indoor units, and electrical wiring work.
Key Specs
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
2410
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096016121
COOLING
-
4way
Up-Down
-
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
Yes
-
Fan Speed
5 Steps
-
Power Cooling
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2024-05
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
-
Product Model Name
S3-C24HZCAA
-
Product Type & Model Name
S3-C24HZCAA
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Forced Switch Operation
Yes
-
Low Noise
Yes
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Reservation
Yes
ENERGY SAVING
-
Energy Saving(Cooling)
Yes
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
White
-
Color(Discharge)
White
-
Display
88 Hidden
FILTER
-
Allergy Filter
N/A
-
Fine Dust Filter
N/A
-
Pre Filter
Yes
-
Ultra Fine Dust Filter
N/A
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Outdoor Unit Model Name
S3UC24HZCAA
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
7030
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
2410
-
Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)
N/A
-
Est. Heating Area (Sq. Ft.)
N/A
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
998x325x227
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
12.5
-
Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)
N/A
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
860x650x310
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
45.0
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)
N/A
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
Product Type II
On/Off
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
220 ~ 240, 50
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
Dehumidification
Yes
