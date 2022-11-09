[2024] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Classic Air Conditioner

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
S3-Q09WAPWL

S3-Q09WAPWL
A woman is stretching on the floor. In the background is the air conditioner and blue air flows out over the woman and the room. The Dual Inverter logo is in the bottom right corner.

Faster Cooling, Faster Comfort

Get comfortably cool faster with the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

Verified by TUV

LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃).

A woman lounges on a sofa smiling as the air conditioner blows air above her. To the right of the woman is the Dual Inverter logo and an image of the Dual Dual Inverter. Further to the right is a bar graph. The bars go up indicating more money spent and then go down to show that the dual inverter saves customers money.

Save on Energy Bills and the Planet

Reduce your energy consumption and your electricity bill with more efficient cooling.

Verified by TUV

LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).

A woman lounges on a couch in a living room with the LG air conditioner installed above her on the wall. Blue streams of air are on the image to indicate it is on and cooling the room.

Good Work Goes Unnoticed

Don't get disturbed and sleep soundly with an air conditioner that makes less noise.

*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API)

The inner workings of the DUAL Inverter Compressor are visible through the almost invisible exterior. Nearby is the DUAL Inverter logo and two icons representing the fan and the compressor.
DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Efficient, Faster, Durable, Quieter

Powered by DUAL Inverter Compressor™ Technology.

10-Year Warranty

With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)

The LG air conditioner is installed on the wall and seen from the side angle. The top panel is flaoting above see the inner filters can be seen. A line from the pre-filter leads out to a magnified circle showing the dust caught in the pre-filter. The Pre-Filter logo is shown in the bottom right corner.

Pre-Filter

Traps Big Dust from the Start

Traps big dust particles as the first line of defense.
The front view of the LG air conditioner with the exterior completely invisible so the inner workings of the machine can be seen. The machine is working and then a blue light, the auto cleaning mechanism, turns on and washes across the machine with a blue light. The AutoCleaning logo is in the upper right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

Environment-Friendly Refrigerant

Prevent environmental pollution with R32 refrigerant's improved energy efficiency.

Control 4 Levels of Energy Consumption

Control energy consumption with 4 levels based on your needs, whether alone or with family.

Quick and Easy Installation

Enjoy cool air sooner with air conditioning that takes less time and effort to install.

A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment

Experience the most comfortable sleeping environment with automatically adjusting functions*. *When the comfort sleep function is activated.

Safety Against Voltage Fluctuation

Enjoy a durable air conditioner with an ability to withstand voltage fluctuation*. *LG Internally tested "rated voltage ± 30%" fluctuation and it may vary depending by environment.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Product Type
Wall Mounted
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
756 x 265 x 184
KEY FEATURE
DUAL INVERTER COMPRESSOR
KEY FEATURE
10 YEARS COMPRESSOR WARRANTY

Key Specs

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    2696

  • Heating Capacity Max(W)

    N/A

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    920 / 150

  • Energy Grade

    4STAR

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    N/A

  • UV Nano

    N/A

  • Ionizer

    N/A

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8851434637186

COOLING

  • 4way

    Up-Down

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    N/A

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Comfort Air

    N/A

  • Fan Speed

    6 Steps

  • Power Cooling

    Yes

AIR PURIFYING

  • Air Purifying Display

    N/A

  • Ionizer

    N/A

  • PM 1.0 Sensor

    N/A

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2022-11

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    S3-Q09WAPWL

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Inverter Single Split Wall / S3-Q09WAPWL

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Filter Alarm

    N/A

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Human Body Detecting

    N/A

  • Low Noise

    N/A

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Basic

  • Reservation

    N/A

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Guide

    N/A

  • Stabilizer Free Operation

    N/A

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    N/A

  • Tropical Night Comfort Sleep

    N/A

  • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

    N/A

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

  • Dry Contact

    N/A

  • Energy Display

    N/A

  • Energy Monitoring

    N/A

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    N/A

  • ICA(I control Ampere)

    N/A

  • Energy Grade

    4STAR

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    Black

  • Display

    LED

FILTER

  • Allergy Filter

    Yes

  • Antibacteria Micro Filter

    N/A

  • Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Micro Filter

    N/A

  • Pre Filter

    Yes

HEATING

  • Power Heating

    N/A

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • UV Nano

    N/A

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    S3UQ09WAPWL

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    2696

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    2579 / 410

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    920 / 150

  • Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)

    N/A

  • Est. Heating Area (Sq. Ft.)

    N/A

  • Heating Capacity Max(W)

    N/A

  • Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    N/A

  • Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)

    N/A

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    756 x 265 x 184

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    7.4

  • Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    16.3

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    717 x 495 x 230

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    20.1

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    44.3

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

  • Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

  • Humidity Sensor

    N/A

GLOBAL_ETC.

  • Regulated model(Energy)

    N/A

INDOOR UNIT

  • Wall Mounted Model Name

    S3NQ09WAPWL

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

