[2025] 1.5HP DUALCOOL AI Air Conditioner with Soft Air Mode

[2025] 1.5HP DUALCOOL AI Air Conditioner with Soft Air Mode

S3-Q120A1DA
Front view of the LG 12000 BTU DUALCOOL AI Air Single Split Air Conditioner
Close-up side view of LG ai air conditioner highlighting its vent details
Illustration of LG AI Air technology in a living room with a wall-mounted air conditioner. The system adjusts airflow by sensing room temperature and user location. The accompanying text reads: 'AI Air with LG ThinQ: AI Air senses room temperature and adjusts airflow based on your location for comfort.'
LG Dual Vane air conditioner shown in a living room. Cool air flows upward on the left. The accompanying text reads: 'DUAL Vane spreads airflow up or down, further and faster, for ideal comfort in any season.'
LG air conditioner with Proactive Energy Control feature. A smartphone shows an energy graph with a red alert, managing cooling and limits. Text: 'Proactive energy control. Smart control helps manage cooling and sets energy limits.'
Image showcasing LG air conditioner's All Cleaning feature. The visual highlights the internal cleaning process, with a close-up showing dirt and germs being removed. The text reads: 'All Cleaning. Maintenance is simple with LG ThinQ, even for hard-to-reach areas.'
Image showing LG air conditioner dimensions and installation guidelines. Dimensions: 89.5cm width, 23.5cm depth, and 30.7cm height. Installation: Requires 10cm clearance on both sides, 12cm above.
Modern living room with LG air conditioner on the wall
LG ai air conditioner with open vane displaying 18°C
Left low-angle front view of LG ai air conditioner
Left low-angle front view of LG ai air conditioner with open lower vane
Close-up side view of LG ai air conditioner highlighting its vent details
Angled top-front view of LG ai air conditioner with its top panel and grille visible
Hands opening the lower vane of an LG air conditioner for cleaning or maintenance
LG air conditioner remote control with display and buttons

Key Features

  • AI Air with LG ThinQ
  • Soft Air
  • DUAL Vane
  • All Cleaning mode
IDEA Award Finalist 2024

IDEA Award

IDEA Award Finalist 2024

Red Dot Winner 2024 logo, symbolizing design excellence.

The Red Dot

LG DUALCOOL, the Red Dot Winner 2024 in the category 'Heating and Air Conditioning Technology'.

AI Air DUAL Vane Proactive energy control All Cleaning

Intelligent cooling, perfectly tuned

AI Air

DUAL Vane

Proactive energy control

All Cleaning

AI Air

AI brings comfort designed around you

 

Set your location in LG ThinQ™, and AI Air1) checks the indoor temperature to adjust airflow for ideal comfort.

Soft Air

Gentle breeze adjusted to your needs

Soft Air2) switches to indirect airflow when your ideal temperature is reached, keeping you comfortable and not too cold.

DUAL Vane

Ideal airflow direction, any-temperature comfort

Dual vane spreads airflow up or down, further and faster3), for ideal comfort in any season.

Longer airflow streams

Cool air gets to you even from across the room thanks to a 22m reach, 22% longer4) than our previous models offer.

Quicker cooling

Dual vanes send cool air upward to cool 23% faster4) without feeling drafty.

Comfort Humidity Control

Get cozy with comfy humidity

Not too humid, not too dry — air that's just right. Comfort Humidity Control5) helps maintain comfort humidity level for your preferred temperature.

People sleeping peacefully with the LG air conditioner featuring sleep timer plus for personalized cooling during the night.

Sleep Timer+

Customized sleep mode based on your routine

Sleep Timer+6) learns your temperature and airflow preferences for a tailored sleep mode, ensuring restful nights just for you.

LG air conditioner with kW Manager sends alerts via LG ThinQ app when user-set maximum power limit is reached.

kW Manager

Proactive energy savings in your hands

Take charge of your cooling and energy use with proactive, smart control, setting achievable limits for energy consumption7).

LG air conditioner with window open detection reduces operation when a window is opened for ventilation to save energy.

Window Open Detection

Avoid energy loss even during ventilation

Keep your air conditioner on even when circulating the air in your home with a unit that enters energy saving mode when windows are open8).

All Cleaning

AI Air brings you peace of mind with total self-cleaning

Effortless maintenance is one tap away with the LG ThinQ9), reaching even those hard-to-access areas.

Auto Clean+

Automatically dries heat exchanger after use

Auto Clean+10) activates after use, blowing air to remove moisture. Runs for up to 20 minutes, adjusting volume for faster drying or quieter operation.

Freeze Cleaning

Keep hard-to-reach areas easy to clean

Freeze Cleaning11) mode makes cleaning inside your air conditioner simple. Thawed ice helps wash away dirty pollutants, reducing harmful bacteria for a fresher home.

White wall-mounted air conditioner showcasing ionizer function and TÜV Rheinland and Intertek logos.

Plasmaster™ Ionizer++

Keeping your space clean, the ionizer removes 99.9% of adhering bacteria, as verified by TÜV and Intertek12).

LG air conditioner with open panel showing a pre-filter capturing dust particles in a close-up view.

Pre-Filter

Big dust particles get trapped at the first line of defense.

An exploded-view image of the LG air conditioner highlighting the PM 2.5 filter in close-up.

PM 2.5 Filter

Robust filtration captures fine dust particles as small as PM 2.513).

Smart air care

Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™

Control your air conditioner and receive the latest alerts on the convenient LG ThinQ™ 14).

Simple control with voice assistant

Tell your AI speaker what you need. Simply say, 'Turn on/off,' and the your AI speaker will listen, then the air conditioner will respond.

Connect and control from anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ lets you connect with your air conditioner like never before. Start it easily with just a tap.

Efficient product maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ keeps an eye on your air conditioner, helping you track energy usage and manage everyday maintenance effortlessly.

Man in home office with LG air conditioner connected to a AI speaker for voice control.

*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

1)AI Air

 -The AI Air can be operated via remote control or LG ThinQ.

 -The AI Air is available in both cooling and heating modes.

 -While using AI Air, the fan speed and airflow direction are automatically adjusted according to the situation, and AI Air is turned off when the airflow direction is changed.

 -Before using AI Air, it is recommended to take a photo of the space with LG ThinQ or set the location of the air conditioner and occupant of the room.

 -When AI Air is activated, the radar sensor detects the location of the occupant and automatically activates the direct/indirect airflow.

 -The sensing distance of the radar sensor is up to 5m, and there may be differences in the sensing distance depending on the installation and usage environment of the product.

 

2)Soft Air

 -In Soft Air mode, the bottom air outlet is closed and the front air outlet provides indirect airflow.

 -This feature is only applicable in Cool/Fan/AI Air mode.

 -When operating in AI Air mode, the Soft Air function is automatically enabled based on the room environment.

 -To use the Soft Air function alone, it can be manually activated using remote control or LG ThinQ.

 -Airflow temperature can only be set on LG ThinQ when using Soft Air mode only, not during AI Air mode.

 -When using Soft Air mode only, the lowest room temperature that can be set is 24°C.

 

3)DUAL Vane

 -Date 2023.10.

 -Test Conditions: LG air conditioner home environment testing chamber, 20.9㎡/ 50.1㎥, Jet Mode, Indoor DB (33±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (35±0.3)℃/ RH (50±5)% 18℃ setting on cooling mode, Indoor DB (12±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (7±0.3)℃/ RH (87±5)% 30℃ setting on heating mode

 -Test Method: Measuring the time required to drop 5℃ (for cooling)/ rise 5℃ (for heating), from the initial average room temperature.

 -Test Model: S3-M12KL2MB(LG previous platform-single vane), S3-M121L1C0(LG new platform-DUAL Vane)

 -Test result: LG new platform(DUAL Vane) has up to 23% faster in cooling mode, 6% faster in heating mode than LG previous platform(single vane) base on test condition.

 -The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

 

4)22% longer

 -Date: 2024.12, Measurement results in LG air conditioner R&D Center,

 -Test conditions: Product installation height 2.0m, Fan mode airflow, vane angle P1.

 -Test method: Using an airflow measurement probe, measurements were taken at 0.2m intervals from 0.1m to 1.7m in height. The maximum airflow reach distance was determined by measuring the airflow speed for 180 seconds at each point, considering the airflow to have reached if the speed exceeded 0.25m/s for more than 50% of the time.

 -Test model: S3-Q24121D0(LG new platform-DUAL Vane)

 -Test result: Under the proposed test conditions, the maximum airflow reach distance was confirmed to be over 22m.

 -The airflow reach of the LG previous platform-single vane(S3-W18KL33A) is up to 18m.

 -The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

 

5)Comfort Humidity Control

 -The airflow changes automatically based on the operating environment.

 -This function can use through remote control or LG ThinQ.

 -This function can set desired temperature only(Humidity is automatically controlled).

 

6)Sleep Timer+

 -Sleep Timer+ automatically adjusts the temperature by analyzing your usage patterns while driving in sleep mode.

 -To use the Sleep Timer+ feature, you need to set it up for the first time via LG ThinQ.

 -Sleep Timer+ can only be used in cooling mode.

 -The airflow strength is set automatically through usage pattern analysis and can be adjusted via LG ThinQ.

 -The set temperature range of Sleep Timer+ is 22~28°C.

 

7)kW Manager

 -The "kW Manager" function is available in all operating modes, including cooling, dehumidification, sleep, and even jet mode, except heating mode.

 -During the set period, the accumulated electricity is monitored and performance (electricity consumption) limiting operation is performed for remaining period.

 -If the accumulated electricity is increase due to over the daily usage time, remaining electricity is recalculated to each days for operate product. 

 -This function can use through LG ThinQ only.

 -If the accumulated electricity within the set period exceeds the target amount, the function is released and changed to general operation mode with a LG ThinQ notification.

 

8)Window open detection

 -The initial setting is off when the product is shipped. This function can be set up through LG ThinQ only.

 -The “Window open detection” is available in Cooling and Heating mode only.

 -This function operates by detecting sudden changes in room temperature within a short period of time (when a 1.5℃ increase or 2.5℃ decrease is detected within 5 minutes).

 

9)All Cleaning

 -All Cleaning can operates through LG ThinQ only.

 -When using the All Cleaning function, generating condensed water, Freeze Cleaning, and Auto Clean+ will operate sequentially.

 -Models with UV function will have the UV LED activated during the All Cleaning operation.

 -The function can be deactivated by stopping operation or changing modes/settings using the remote control.

 -The operation time of the All Cleaning function may vary depending on environmental and usage conditions.

 

10)Auto Clean+

 -Auto Clean+ automatically initiates the drying function after the cooling operation ends, and this is indicated by the remaining residue on the product.

 -Auto Clean+ can operate in fan mode for up to 20 minutes automatically, depending on the previous cooling operation usage pattern, to help remove moisture from the heat exchanger.

 -The internal drying condition may vary based on the temperature and humidity conditions of the indoor air.

 -You can select the airflow strength through LG ThinQ to adjust the airflow and drying time.

 -Auto Clean+ is activated upon product shipment and can be used without additional settings.

 

11)Freeze Cleaning

 -TÜV Rheinland Korea, confirm that the evaporator freeze cleaning mode of LG air conditioners has bacteria reduction performance based on the test results at the proposed test condition. Report No. KR23LGPO, KR2357TB, KR2384CM, KR230H9, KR237102, KR235J9N, KR23OGEG.

 -This test result obtained a test report on and Pseudomonas aeruginosa 99.0% reduction rate from an internationally recognized laboratory, which may vary depending on the actual environment.

 -Test institution: TÜV Rheinland

 -Test period: 2023. 04~05

 -Test Model: SQ07EDETHN(SE), SQ06BDAWAJ(SA), SQ07SDJBAN(SJ), SQ09MDKWAN(SK)

 -Test bacteria: Up to 99.0% reduction rate of "Pseudomonas aeruginosa" confirmed

 -This function can be operated through ThinQ only. 

 -Depending on the environment, Freeze Cleaning mode operation time can be up to 65 minutes.

 

12)Plasmaster™ Ionizer++

 -The TÜV Rheinland has verified that the Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in a test room of 30㎥. The model tested was SW09BAJWAN. The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions. 

 -Intertek has verified that the Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in a test room of 30㎥. The model tested was SW09BAJWAN. The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions.

 

13)PM 2.5 Filter

*This image has been created to help you understand the product, and may differ from the actual product.

*TÜV verified that the model includes a "Fine Dust Filter" that removed up to 90% of PM 2.5 dust within 275 minutes.

*The application of filters may vary depending on the country and product. Please check the filter specifications before purchasing the product for more details.

-Test Area: 30㎡ (4 X 3 x 2.5m)

-Partical Condition : Potassium Chloride(KCl) 5%, (200 ~ 220) ㎍/㎥

-Setting Condition: 220V, 50Hz, (25±5)℃ / RH:(50±10)%, Air flow: High(F5)

-Test Result: The Model(S3NQ18KL2PA) has removed 90% of PM 2.5 dust within 275 minutes.

 

14)LG ThinQ

 -LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.

 -Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

 -Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

 -Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.

 -Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

 

 

FAQ

-

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

S3NQ120A1DA

Key Specs

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    3957

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1150 / 200

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • UV Nano

    N/A

  • Ionizer

    Yes(4G)

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8851434641688

COOLING

  • 4way

    Up-Down/Left-Right

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Yes(5 Steps)

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Fan Speed

    5 Steps + Natural

  • Power Cooling

    Yes

  • AI Air

    Yes

  • Comfort Air

    N/A

  • Soft Air

    Yes

AIR PURIFYING

  • Ionizer

    Yes(4G)

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2025-05

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    TCL, LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    S3NQ120A1DA

  • Product Type & Model Name

    C/O (S3NQ120A1DA)

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Low Noise

    N/A

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

  • Energy Display

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • AI kW Manager

    Yes

  • Window Opening Detection

    Yes(ThinQ Only)

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    Silver

  • Display

    88 Hidden

FILTER

  • Allergy Filter

    N/A

  • Fine Dust Filter

    Yes

  • Pre Filter

    Yes

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • UV Nano

    N/A

  • Auto Clean+

    Yes

  • Heat Exchanger Cleaning

    Yes

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    S3UQ120A1DA

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    3957

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    3600 / 645

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1150 / 200

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    871x383x296

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    11.5

  • Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    25.4

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    839x532x324

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    23.0

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    50.7

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    48 / 42 / 35 / 27 / 19

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

  • Humidity Sensor

    Yes

  • Comfort Humidity Control

    Yes

RAC B2B FUNCTION

  • PI485 Module

    N/A

  • Dry Contact

    N/A

  • Wired Remote Controller

    N/A

