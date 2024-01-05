We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[2024] 1.5HP Dual Inverter Classic Air Conditioner
Verified by TUV
LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃).
Verified by TUV
LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).
*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API)
10-Year Warranty
With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)
Quick and Easy Installation
A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
3517
-
Heating Capacity Max(W)
N/A
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1150 / 160
-
Energy Grade
4star
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
N/A
-
UV Nano
N/A
-
Ionizer
N/A
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8851434637575
COOLING
-
4way
Up-Down
-
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
N/A
-
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
Yes(6 Steps)
-
Comfort Air
N/A
-
Fan Speed
5 Steps + Natural
-
Power Cooling
Yes
AIR PURIFYING
-
Air Purifying Display
N/A
-
Ionizer
N/A
-
PM 1.0 Sensor
N/A
COMPLIANCE
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2022-12
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
-
Product Model Name
S3-Q12JAPWL
-
Product Type & Model Name
Inverter Single Split Wall_Set (S3-Q12JAPWL)
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Filter Alarm
N/A
-
Forced Switch Operation
Yes
-
Human Body Detecting
N/A
-
Low Noise
N/A
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Basic
-
Reservation
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Guide
Yes
-
Stabilizer Free Operation
N/A
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
N/A
-
Tropical Night Comfort Sleep
N/A
-
Voice Control (3rd Part device)
N/A
ENERGY SAVING
-
Active Energy Control
Yes
-
Dry Contact
N/A
-
Energy Display
N/A
-
Energy Monitoring
N/A
-
Energy Saving(Cooling)
N/A
-
ICA(I control Ampere)
N/A
-
Energy Grade
4star
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
White
-
Color(Discharge)
Black
-
Display
LED
FILTER
-
Allergy Filter
Yes
-
Antibacteria Micro Filter
N/A
-
Dust Filter
N/A
-
Fine Dust Filter
N/A
-
Micro Filter
N/A
-
Pre Filter
Yes
HEATING
-
Power Heating
N/A
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
-
UV Nano
N/A
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Outdoor Unit Model Name
S3UQ12JAPWL
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
3517
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
3224 / 410
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1150 / 160
-
Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)
N/A
-
Est. Heating Area (Sq. Ft.)
N/A
-
Heating Capacity Max(W)
N/A
-
Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)
N/A
-
Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)
N/A
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
837 x 308 x 189
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
8.2
-
Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)
18.1
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
717 x 495 x 230
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
21.4
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)
47.2
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
Product Type II
Inverter
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
220 ~ 240, 50
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
N/A
-
Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
N/A
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
Dehumidification
N/A
-
Humidity Sensor
N/A
GLOBAL_ETC.
-
Regulated model(Energy)
N/A
INDOOR UNIT
-
Wall Mounted Model Name
S3NQ12JAPWL
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.