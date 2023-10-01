*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

1)AI Air

-The AI Air can be operated via remote control or LG ThinQ.

-The AI Air is available in both cooling and heating modes.

-While using AI Air, the fan speed and airflow direction are automatically adjusted according to the situation, and AI Air is turned off when the airflow direction is changed.

-Before using AI Air, it is recommended to take a photo of the space with LG ThinQ or set the location of the air conditioner and occupant of the room.

-When AI Air is activated, the radar sensor detects the location of the occupant and automatically activates the direct/indirect airflow.

-The sensing distance of the radar sensor is up to 5m, and there may be differences in the sensing distance depending on the installation and usage environment of the product.

2)Soft Air

-In Soft Air mode, the bottom air outlet is closed and the front air outlet provides indirect airflow.

-This feature is only applicable in Cool/Fan/AI Air mode.

-When operating in AI Air mode, the Soft Air function is automatically enabled based on the room environment.

-To use the Soft Air function alone, it can be manually activated using remote control or LG ThinQ.

-Airflow temperature can only be set on LG ThinQ when using Soft Air mode only, not during AI Air mode.

-When using Soft Air mode only, the lowest room temperature that can be set is 24°C.

3)DUAL Vane

-Date 2023.10.

-Test Conditions: LG air conditioner home environment testing chamber, 20.9㎡/ 50.1㎥, Jet Mode, Indoor DB (33±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (35±0.3)℃/ RH (50±5)% 18℃ setting on cooling mode, Indoor DB (12±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (7±0.3)℃/ RH (87±5)% 30℃ setting on heating mode

-Test Method: Measuring the time required to drop 5℃ (for cooling)/ rise 5℃ (for heating), from the initial average room temperature.

-Test Model: S3-M12KL2MB(LG previous platform-single vane), S3-M121L1C0(LG new platform-DUAL Vane)

-Test result: LG new platform(DUAL Vane) has up to 23% faster in cooling mode, 6% faster in heating mode than LG previous platform(single vane) base on test condition.

-The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

4)22% longer

-Date: 2024.12, Measurement results in LG air conditioner R&D Center,

-Test conditions: Product installation height 2.0m, Fan mode airflow, vane angle P1.

-Test method: Using an airflow measurement probe, measurements were taken at 0.2m intervals from 0.1m to 1.7m in height. The maximum airflow reach distance was determined by measuring the airflow speed for 180 seconds at each point, considering the airflow to have reached if the speed exceeded 0.25m/s for more than 50% of the time.

-Test model: S3-Q24121D0(LG new platform-DUAL Vane)

-Test result: Under the proposed test conditions, the maximum airflow reach distance was confirmed to be over 22m.

-The airflow reach of the LG previous platform-single vane(S3-W18KL33A) is up to 18m.

-The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

5)Comfort Humidity Control

-The airflow changes automatically based on the operating environment.

-This function can use through remote control or LG ThinQ.

-This function can set desired temperature only(Humidity is automatically controlled).

6)Sleep Timer+

-Sleep Timer+ automatically adjusts the temperature by analyzing your usage patterns while driving in sleep mode.

-To use the Sleep Timer+ feature, you need to set it up for the first time via LG ThinQ.

-Sleep Timer+ can only be used in cooling mode.

-The airflow strength is set automatically through usage pattern analysis and can be adjusted via LG ThinQ.

-The set temperature range of Sleep Timer+ is 22~28°C.

7)kW Manager

-The "kW Manager" function is available in all operating modes, including cooling, dehumidification, sleep, and even jet mode, except heating mode.

-During the set period, the accumulated electricity is monitored and performance (electricity consumption) limiting operation is performed for remaining period.

-If the accumulated electricity is increase due to over the daily usage time, remaining electricity is recalculated to each days for operate product.

-This function can use through LG ThinQ only.

-If the accumulated electricity within the set period exceeds the target amount, the function is released and changed to general operation mode with a LG ThinQ notification.

8)Window open detection

-The initial setting is off when the product is shipped. This function can be set up through LG ThinQ only.

-The “Window open detection” is available in Cooling and Heating mode only.

-This function operates by detecting sudden changes in room temperature within a short period of time (when a 1.5℃ increase or 2.5℃ decrease is detected within 5 minutes).

9)All Cleaning

-All Cleaning can operates through LG ThinQ only.

-When using the All Cleaning function, generating condensed water, Freeze Cleaning, and Auto Clean+ will operate sequentially.

-Models with UV function will have the UV LED activated during the All Cleaning operation.

-The function can be deactivated by stopping operation or changing modes/settings using the remote control.

-The operation time of the All Cleaning function may vary depending on environmental and usage conditions.

10)Auto Clean+

-Auto Clean+ automatically initiates the drying function after the cooling operation ends, and this is indicated by the remaining residue on the product.

-Auto Clean+ can operate in fan mode for up to 20 minutes automatically, depending on the previous cooling operation usage pattern, to help remove moisture from the heat exchanger.

-The internal drying condition may vary based on the temperature and humidity conditions of the indoor air.

-You can select the airflow strength through LG ThinQ to adjust the airflow and drying time.

-Auto Clean+ is activated upon product shipment and can be used without additional settings.

11)Freeze Cleaning

-TÜV Rheinland Korea, confirm that the evaporator freeze cleaning mode of LG air conditioners has bacteria reduction performance based on the test results at the proposed test condition. Report No. KR23LGPO, KR2357TB, KR2384CM, KR230H9, KR237102, KR235J9N, KR23OGEG.

-This test result obtained a test report on and Pseudomonas aeruginosa 99.0% reduction rate from an internationally recognized laboratory, which may vary depending on the actual environment.

-Test institution: TÜV Rheinland

-Test period: 2023. 04~05

-Test Model: SQ07EDETHN(SE), SQ06BDAWAJ(SA), SQ07SDJBAN(SJ), SQ09MDKWAN(SK)

-Test bacteria: Up to 99.0% reduction rate of "Pseudomonas aeruginosa" confirmed

-This function can be operated through ThinQ only.

-Depending on the environment, Freeze Cleaning mode operation time can be up to 65 minutes.

12)Plasmaster™ Ionizer++

-The TÜV Rheinland has verified that the Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in a test room of 30㎥. The model tested was SW09BAJWAN. The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions.

-Intertek has verified that the Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in a test room of 30㎥. The model tested was SW09BAJWAN. The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions.

13)PM 2.5 Filter

*This image has been created to help you understand the product, and may differ from the actual product.

*TÜV verified that the model includes a "Fine Dust Filter" that removed up to 90% of PM 2.5 dust within 275 minutes.

*The application of filters may vary depending on the country and product. Please check the filter specifications before purchasing the product for more details.

-Test Area: 30㎡ (4 X 3 x 2.5m)

-Partical Condition : Potassium Chloride(KCl) 5%, (200 ~ 220) ㎍/㎥

-Setting Condition: 220V, 50Hz, (25±5)℃ / RH:(50±10)%, Air flow: High(F5)

-Test Result: The Model(S3NQ18KL2PA) has removed 90% of PM 2.5 dust within 275 minutes.

14)LG ThinQ

-LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.

-Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

-Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

-Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.

-Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.