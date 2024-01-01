We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Speaker FH6
All Spec
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Channel
2
-
Power Output (all)
600W
-
Power Output (unit)
300W x 2
-
Power Consumption (standby)
0.5W ↓
-
Type/Spec of Subwoofer
8"(MICA)
-
Number of Speaker Drivers
2Way 2Speaker
-
Driver type
No Tray
-
Pre-set Sound Modes
EQ 8EA
-
Wireless Sound Connection
Bluetooth™
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
LED Lighting
Yes
-
TV Sound Sync
Yes
-
FM Radio
Yes
-
Alarm Clock
Yes
-
Playable File Formats (image/audio/video)
WMA/MP3
-
Bluetooth™
Yes
-
Bluetooth™ Power On
Yes
-
USB
1
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
-
Equaliser
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
456 x 403 x 923
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
20.2
-
Box Contents
remote, batteries, simple manual, warranty card, FM Antenna
-
Positioning Option
Flat
-
Colour
Black
