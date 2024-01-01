Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM Speaker FH6

FH6

LG XBOOM Speaker FH6

All Spec

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Channel

    2

  • Power Output (all)

    600W

  • Power Output (unit)

    300W x 2

  • Power Consumption (standby)

    0.5W ↓

  • Type/Spec of Subwoofer

    8"(MICA)

  • Number of Speaker Drivers

    2Way 2Speaker

  • Driver type

    No Tray

  • Pre-set Sound Modes

    EQ 8EA

  • Wireless Sound Connection

    Bluetooth™

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

  • LED Lighting

    Yes

  • TV Sound Sync

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Alarm Clock

    Yes

  • Playable File Formats (image/audio/video)

    WMA/MP3

  • Bluetooth™

    Yes

  • Bluetooth™ Power On

    Yes

  • USB

    1

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

  • Equaliser

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

    456 x 403 x 923

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    20.2

  • Box Contents

    remote, batteries, simple manual, warranty card, FM Antenna

  • Positioning Option

    Flat

  • Colour

    Black

