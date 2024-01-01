Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM 220W Speaker System with Karaoke Creator & Bluetooth Connectivity

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM 220W Speaker System with Karaoke Creator & Bluetooth Connectivity

FJ5

LG XBOOM 220W Speaker System with Karaoke Creator & Bluetooth Connectivity

(0)
Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Power Output - Front

    110W x 2

  • Function Selector - AUX In

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes

  • Audio In - AUX IN (L/R)

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Volume(on Main Set)

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

    1EA

  • Karaoke Function - Echo(on RCU)

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Vocal Effects

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Display - Type

    VFD

  • Display - Demo

    Yes

SOUND

  • EQ - Cluster2 EQ

    Yes

  • EQ - Standard

    Yes

  • EQ - Pop

    Yes

  • EQ - Classic

    Yes

  • EQ - Rock

    Yes

  • EQ - Jazz

    Yes

  • EQ - Bass Blast

    Yes

  • Demo Music

    Yes

  • Juke box

    Yes

  • Scratch

    Yes

  • DJ Effect

    Yes

  • DJ Loop

    Yes

  • DJ Pro (DJ PAD)

    Yes

  • Multi Juke box

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT (BLUETOOTH)

  • SBC

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)

    110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

  • Power Requirement - Wide

    110/220V

  • Power Consumption

    60W

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

  • Mute

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - Program Play(track)

    Yes (100)

  • Convenience - Random Play

    Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - MP3P battery charging by USB / micro USB

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App

    Yes

  • Convenience - LED Speaker lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - Rhythm lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - GYRO Sensor

    Yes

  • Convenience - File delete

    Yes

  • Bluetooth - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

    Yes

  • Bluetooth - Auto Music Play (Move & Play)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth - TV Sound Sync.

    Yes

  • Bluetooth - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth - Fota

    Yes

  • Bluetooth - Wireless Party Link

    Yes

  • Bluetooth - Bluetooth Multi Pairing

    Yes

KARAOKE

  • Voice canceller

    Yes

  • Key changer

    Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control Unit - Unit

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Model name

    MA5

  • Remote Control Unit - Number of Key

    17

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery

    AAAx2

  • Instruction Manual - Simple

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Tip-on

SPEAKER

  • SPEAKER Sytem Model Name

    FJ5

  • Speaker - SPL

    85

  • Speaker - Tweeter Unit

    2"

  • Speaker - Woofer Unit

    5.25"

  • Speaker - Impedance

    4 ohm

  • Dimension - W X H X D

    615 x 272 x 318

Our picks for you