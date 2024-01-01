We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM 220W Speaker System with Karaoke Creator & Bluetooth Connectivity
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output - Front
110W x 2
-
Function Selector - AUX In
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes
-
Audio In - AUX IN (L/R)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume(on Main Set)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
1EA
-
Karaoke Function - Echo(on RCU)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Vocal Effects
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display - Type
VFD
-
Display - Demo
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ - Cluster2 EQ
Yes
-
EQ - Standard
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast
Yes
-
Demo Music
Yes
-
Juke box
Yes
-
Scratch
Yes
-
DJ Effect
Yes
-
DJ Loop
Yes
-
DJ Pro (DJ PAD)
Yes
-
Multi Juke box
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT (BLUETOOTH)
-
SBC
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement - Wide
110/220V
-
Power Consumption
60W
-
Power Consumption at stand by
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
Mute
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Program Play(track)
Yes (100)
-
Convenience - Random Play
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3P battery charging by USB / micro USB
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App
Yes
-
Convenience - LED Speaker lighting
Yes
-
Convenience - Rhythm lighting
Yes
-
Convenience - GYRO Sensor
Yes
-
Convenience - File delete
Yes
-
Bluetooth - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Yes
-
Bluetooth - Auto Music Play (Move & Play)
Yes
-
Bluetooth - TV Sound Sync.
Yes
-
Bluetooth - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Yes
-
Bluetooth - Fota
Yes
-
Bluetooth - Wireless Party Link
Yes
-
Bluetooth - Bluetooth Multi Pairing
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Voice canceller
Yes
-
Key changer
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model name
MA5
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
17
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
AAAx2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Tip-on
SPEAKER
-
SPEAKER Sytem Model Name
FJ5
-
Speaker - SPL
85
-
Speaker - Tweeter Unit
2"
-
Speaker - Woofer Unit
5.25"
-
Speaker - Impedance
4 ohm
-
Dimension - W X H X D
615 x 272 x 318
