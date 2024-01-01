We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free HBS-FN6 with Meridian Technology & UVnano Sanitizing Technology
All Spec
PRODUCT SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Product Size (W x H x D) mm
16.1 x 32.766 x 25.0
-
Product Size (W x H x D) inch
0.63 x 1.29 x 0.98
-
Charing Case Size (W x H x D) mm
54.6 x 54.6 x 27.5
-
Charing Case Size (W x H x D) inch
2.15 x 2.15 x 1.08
PRODUCT WEIGHT(KG)
-
Product Net Weight (Kg)
0.0054
-
Product Net Weight (OZ)
0.19
-
Charging Case Net Weight (Kg)
0.039
-
Charging Case Net Weight (OZ)
1.38
PACKAGING
-
Packaging Size (W x H x D) mm
90 x 90.6 x 58
-
Packaging Weight(kg)
0.1635
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
USB C-type (Female)
Yes
-
Display Type
LED Indicator
(BT, Power on, Battery)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0
-
BLE supporting
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
SOUND - SPEAKER
-
Open / Semi-open / Canal
Canal
-
Unit type (BA,Dynamic, etc) and Size
Dyn 6Φ
SOUND - SOUND SOLUTION
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
SOUND - MIC
-
# of Mic
2
SOUND - MIC SOLUTION
-
NR/EC
Yes
EQ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Meridian EQ
Yes
-
Pre-Set EQ(Bass, Normal, Treble, Flat)
Yes
-
Customized EQ
Yes
BATTERY - PRODUCT
-
Battery Type
Lithium + ion
-
Battery Capacity
55 mAh x 2
-
Battery Charging time
within 1 hours
-
Battery Life (talk/play on Normal Charging)
5 / 6
-
Battery Fast Charging Time / Battery Play Life
5min / 1hr
BATTERY - CHARGING CASE
-
Battery Type
Lithium + ion
-
Battery Capacity
390 mAh
-
Battery Charging time
within 2 hours
-
Battery Life (# of Earbuds Charging time)
18 (2 Charges)
BLUETOOTH AUDIO CODEC
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Fast Charging
Yes
-
Wireless Charging
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager(FOTA)
Yes
-
Companion App(Android/iOS)
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPx4
-
Hygiene Management (UV solution)
UVC
-
Mood Lingting
Yes
-
Wear Sensor
Yes
-
Voice Prompt (Support Language)
English
-
TONE Free App (Support Language)
English
CONTROL
-
Touch
Yes
ACCESSORY(MANUAL)
-
Simple manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY(OTHERS)
-
Data cable
Yes
-
Extra Ear Gel
L,S
