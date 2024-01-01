Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
360W 4.1Ch. Sound Bar SH7

360W 4.1Ch. Sound Bar SH7

SH7

360W 4.1Ch. Sound Bar SH7

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Main (w/o foot ) mm

    1,060x 53x 85

  • Size (W x H x D mm) -Main (w/o foot ) mm ("Matching TV size ('16 New Designed LG TV))

    49 inch ↑

  • Size (W x H x D mm) -Main (w/o foot ) mm (Built-in Foot (H) mm)

    2mm

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer

    171x320x252

  • Material - Mainset (Front)

    SECC

  • Material - Mainset (Top / Bottom)

    ABS

  • Material - Subwoofer (Front)

    SECC

  • Material - Subwoofer (Body)

    Wood

  • Net Weight (Kg) - Main

    2.8kg

  • Net Weight (Kg) - Subwoofer

    4.3kg

  • Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

    1122x373x223

  • Carton Type

    Offset

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    10.2Kg

  • Container Q'ty - 20ft

    309

  • Container Q'ty - 40ft

    629

  • Container Q'ty - 40ft (HC)

    739

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

  • Channel

    4.1 ch Speaker System

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

    360W

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

    40Wx2

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Surround

    40Wx2

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer

    200W(Wireless)

SPEAKER

  • Main - SPL

    82dB

  • Main - System

    Closed

  • Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

    20mm(PPS) Dome

  • Main - Woofer Unit

    40 x 100 (Track)

  • Main - Impedance

    4ohm

  • Main - Magnetic Shielding

    non-shield

  • Subwoofer - Model Name

    SPH7-W

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    85dB

  • Subwoofer - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    6 inch

  • Subwoofer - Impedance

    3 ohm

  • Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding

    non-Shield

NETWORK

  • WiFi Band Width - 2,4G / 5G

    Yes

  • Mesh network

    Yes

  • Media Server

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • General - Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))

    Yes

  • General - Optical

    Yes(1)

  • General - HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) (In / Out)

    Yes(1) / Yes(1)

  • General - USB

    Yes(Service Only)

  • Wireless - Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

    Yes

  • Wireless - Etherner port

    Yes

  • Wireless - WiFi

    Yes

INFORMATION DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LCD (8 Char.)

  • LED indicator Color

    7 Color w/ 1ea 3 color LED

  • Auto Display Off (incl. LED)

    Yes

SOUND MODE

  • LG Music Flow - Home Cinema Mode

    Yes

  • LG Music Flow - Home Cinema Mode (Channel)

    4.1ch

  • LG Music Flow - Group Play Mode (one source --> multi speaker)

    Yes

  • LG Music Flow - Multi Room Mode (multi source --> Multi speaker)

    Yes

  • LG Music Flow - Audio Contents Flow

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control : Default)

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Standard

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Cinema

    Yes

  • User EQ

    Yes

  • Night Mode - On/Off

    Yes

  • Auto Sound Engine - Default

    Yes

  • SFX - Default

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • OS Support(Window / Mac / iOS / Android

    (Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes)

  • Smart Phone Media Server

    Yes

  • Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App

    Yes

  • Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Universal Search

    Yes

  • Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Mood Station

    Yes

  • Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Auto Music Play

    Yes

  • Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Auto Music Play (Auto Sync)

    Yes

  • Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Auto Music Play (ROF)

    Yes

  • EZ setup (BLE)

    Yes

  • Phone Roaming

    Yes

  • BT-Fi

    Yes

  • 1 botton home cinema setup

    Yes

  • Home Chat

    Yes

  • NSU(Network Software Update)

    Yes

  • Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Optical

    Yes

  • A/V Sync - 0~300ms

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • 3D Video Signal Pass Through

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level - -15~+6dB

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sleep

    Yes

  • Alram

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

  • USB Charge

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • FLAC - Up to 192kHz

    Yes

  • OGG - Up to 48kHz

    Yes

  • WAV

    Yes

  • ALAC

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • AAC(MPEG4)

    Yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

  • AIFF

    Yes

AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

  • Embbeded Service

    Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Main - Type

    Adaptor (25V, 1.52A)

  • Main - Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Main - Power Consumption

    22W

  • Subwoofer - Type (SMPS)

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

  • Subwoofer - Power Consumption

    33W

  • Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency

    5GHz

ACCESSORY KIT

  • Owners Manual - Web (w/ Simple Manual)

    Yes

  • Owners Manual - Wall Mount Guide

    Yes

  • Owners Manual - Wireless Speaker Reset Guide

    Yes

  • Owners Manual - Open Source : X / Yes (Full / Simple)

    Yes (Full)

  • PC SW - Web

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Model

    MA5

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)

    AAA

  • Batteries

    2ea

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • LAN Cable

    LAN Cable

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Cable Management

    Yes

