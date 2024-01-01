We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
360W 4.1Ch. Sound Bar SH7
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main (w/o foot ) mm
1,060x 53x 85
-
Size (W x H x D mm) -Main (w/o foot ) mm ("Matching TV size ('16 New Designed LG TV))
49 inch ↑
-
Size (W x H x D mm) -Main (w/o foot ) mm (Built-in Foot (H) mm)
2mm
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer
171x320x252
-
Material - Mainset (Front)
SECC
-
Material - Mainset (Top / Bottom)
ABS
-
Material - Subwoofer (Front)
SECC
-
Material - Subwoofer (Body)
Wood
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Main
2.8kg
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Subwoofer
4.3kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
1122x373x223
-
Carton Type
Offset
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
10.2Kg
-
Container Q'ty - 20ft
309
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft
629
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft (HC)
739
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
4.1 ch Speaker System
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
360W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
40Wx2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Surround
40Wx2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
200W(Wireless)
SPEAKER
-
Main - SPL
82dB
-
Main - System
Closed
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
20mm(PPS) Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
40 x 100 (Track)
-
Main - Impedance
4ohm
-
Main - Magnetic Shielding
non-shield
-
Subwoofer - Model Name
SPH7-W
-
Subwoofer - SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
6 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
3 ohm
-
Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding
non-Shield
NETWORK
-
WiFi Band Width - 2,4G / 5G
Yes
-
Mesh network
Yes
-
Media Server
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))
Yes
-
General - Optical
Yes(1)
-
General - HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) (In / Out)
Yes(1) / Yes(1)
-
General - USB
Yes(Service Only)
-
Wireless - Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)
Yes
-
Wireless - Etherner port
Yes
-
Wireless - WiFi
Yes
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LCD (8 Char.)
-
LED indicator Color
7 Color w/ 1ea 3 color LED
-
Auto Display Off (incl. LED)
Yes
SOUND MODE
-
LG Music Flow - Home Cinema Mode
Yes
-
LG Music Flow - Home Cinema Mode (Channel)
4.1ch
-
LG Music Flow - Group Play Mode (one source --> multi speaker)
Yes
-
LG Music Flow - Multi Room Mode (multi source --> Multi speaker)
Yes
-
LG Music Flow - Audio Contents Flow
Yes
-
Sound Effect - ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control : Default)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Cinema
Yes
-
User EQ
Yes
-
Night Mode - On/Off
Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine - Default
Yes
-
SFX - Default
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
OS Support(Window / Mac / iOS / Android
(Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes)
-
Smart Phone Media Server
Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App
Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Universal Search
Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Mood Station
Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Auto Music Play
Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Auto Music Play (Auto Sync)
Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Auto Music Play (ROF)
Yes
-
EZ setup (BLE)
Yes
-
Phone Roaming
Yes
-
BT-Fi
Yes
-
1 botton home cinema setup
Yes
-
Home Chat
Yes
-
NSU(Network Software Update)
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Optical
Yes
-
A/V Sync - 0~300ms
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
3D Video Signal Pass Through
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level - -15~+6dB
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
-
Alram
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
-
USB Charge
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz
Yes
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
-
ALAC
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC(MPEG4)
Yes
-
AAC+
Yes
-
AIFF
Yes
AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE
-
Spotify Connect
Yes
-
Embbeded Service
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type
Adaptor (25V, 1.52A)
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Main - Power Consumption
22W
-
Subwoofer - Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
33W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Owners Manual - Web (w/ Simple Manual)
Yes
-
Owners Manual - Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Owners Manual - Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
Yes
-
Owners Manual - Open Source : X / Yes (Full / Simple)
Yes (Full)
-
PC SW - Web
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model
MA5
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)
AAA
-
Batteries
2ea
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
LAN Cable
LAN Cable
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Cable Management
Yes
