LG Sound Bar SJ4R
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main (w/o foot ) mm
890x55x85 (SH4 Modify)
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main (w/ foot ) mm Matching TV size ('17 New Designed LG TV)
40 inch ↑
-
Size (W x H x D mm) -Main (w/o foot ) mm (Built-in Foot (H) mm)
2
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Wireless Box
60x220x175
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Rear Speaker
88x122x81
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer
171x320x252
-
Material - Mainset (Front)
Mold
-
Material - Mainset (Top / Bottom)
Mold
-
Material - Wireless Box - Front
Mold
-
Material - Wireless Box - Top / Bottom
Mold
-
Material - Rear speaker - Front
Metal
-
Material - Rear speaker - Top / Bottom
Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer (Front)
Jersey
-
Material - Subwoofer (Body)
Wood
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Main
2.4Kg
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Wireless Box
0.97Kg
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Rear Speaker
0.87Kg
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Subwoofer
4.2Kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
946x373x223
-
Carton Type
Offset
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
11.4Kg
-
Container Q'ty - 20ft
359
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft
753
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft (HC)
867
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
4.1ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
420W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
60Wx2 (Tweeterx2)
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Surround
60Wx2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
180W(Wireless)
SPEAKER
-
Main - SPL
82dB
-
Main - System
2Way/Bi-Amping
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
20mm PPS Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
40x100mm/4ohm
-
Main - Impedance
4 ohm
-
Rear - SPL
82dB
-
Rear - System
Closed Type
-
Rear - Woofer Unit
2.5 inch paper (BK)
-
Rear - Impedance
3 ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
6 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
3 ohm
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))
Yes
-
General - Optical
Yes(1)
-
General - HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) (In / Out)
Yes(1) / Yes(1)
-
General - USB
Yes
-
Wireless - Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)
Yes
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Dot LED
-
LED indicator Color
Red (Stand By) + White (5)
SOUND MODE
-
4K Sound-24bit/96kHz
Yes
-
Sound Effect - ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control : Default)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes
-
Sound Effect-Bass Blast
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Cinema (Sound Field eXtension default)
Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine - Default
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)
Yes / No
-
Smart Phone App - Update manager
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
-
Range of Flow (BLE)
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes/Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Optical
Yes/Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Rear Speaker Level - - 6 ~ +6 (Step)
Yes
-
Woofer Level - -15 ~ +6 (Step)
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Speaker - 1:1 Rx module Type (Wireless Kit for Rear)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz
Yes
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type
Adaptor (25V, 1.52A)
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Main - Power Consumption
22W
-
Wireless Box - Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Wireless Box - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Wireless Box - Power Consumption
50W
-
Subwoofer - Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
33W
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Owners Manual - Web
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
Yes (Simple)
-
Owners Manual - Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Owners Manual - Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
Yes
-
Owners Manual - 4K Sound
Yes
-
Owners Manual - Open Source : X / Yes (Full / Simple)
Yes (Full)
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
MA5(Black)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Rear Speaker Cable
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Box Type
Offset
