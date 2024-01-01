Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
360W 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wi-Fi Connectivity

SK8

360W 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wi-Fi Connectivity

SK8

360W 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wi-Fi Connectivity

All Spec

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Main (w/ foot ) mm

    1061.0 x 57.5 x 87.0

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Main (w/ foot ) mm - Matching TV size ('18 New Designed LG TV)

    49 inch ↑

  • Size (W x H x D mm) -Main (w/o foot ) mm (Built-in Foot (H) mm)

    2

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer

    221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8

  • Material - Mainset (Front)

    Metal Grille

  • Material - Mainset (Top / Bottom)

    Mold / Mold

  • Material - Subwoofer (Front)

    Jersey

  • Material - Subwoofer (Body)

    Wood

  • Net Weight (Kg) - Main

    3.0Kg

  • Net Weight (Kg) - Subwoofer

    7.6Kg

  • Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

    1126 X 467 X 284

  • Carton Type

    Offset

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    13.9Kg

  • Container Q'ty - 20ft

    160

  • Container Q'ty - 40ft

    336

  • Container Q'ty - 40ft (HC)

    420

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

  • Channel

    2.1ch

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

    360W

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

    80W X 2

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer

    200W (Wireless)

  • Audio DAC - 24bit/96kHz

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Main - SPL

    82dB

  • Main - System

    Closed

  • Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

    20mm AL Dome

  • Main - Woofer Unit

    40x100mm

  • Main - Impedance

    4ohm

  • Main - Magnetic Shielding

    non-shield

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    85dB

  • Subwoofer - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    7inch

  • Subwoofer - Impedance

    3 ohm

  • Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding

    Non-shield

NETWORK

  • WiFi Band Width - 2.4G / 5G

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • General - Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))

    Yes

  • General - Optical

    Yes(1)

  • General - HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) (In / Out)

    Yes(1) / Yes(1)

  • General - USB

    Yes(Service Only)

  • Wireless - Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

    Yes

  • Wireless - Ethernet port

    Yes

  • Wireless - WiFi

    Yes

INFORMATION DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LCD (5 Char.)

  • LED indicator Color

    2 color LED (Red/White)

SOUND MODE

  • Hi-Res Audio - Sampling (24bit/96kHz)

    Yes

  • Hi-Res Audio (24bit/96kHz)

    Yes

  • Google Multi Zone - Group Play Mode (one source --> multi speaker)

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control : Default)

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Standard

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Cinema

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Bass Blast

    Yes (Bass Blast+)

  • Sound Effect - Movie / DTS Virtual X

    Yes

  • User EQ

    Yes

  • Night Mode - On/Off

    Yes

  • Auto Sound Engine - Default

    Yes

  • SFX - Default

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS

    Yes/Yes

  • Smart Phone File Playback

    Yes

  • EZ setup (BLE)

    Yes

  • NSU(Network Software Update)

    Yes

  • Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Optical

    Yes

  • A/V Sync - 0~300ms

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level - -15~+6 (Step)

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • Timer / Sleep

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos Virtual Height

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • FLAC - Up to 192kHz

    Yes

  • OGG - Up to 48kHz

    Yes

  • WAV

    Yes

  • M4A

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • AAC / AAC+ - Streaming (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • AAC / AAC+ - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • AIFF

    Yes

AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE

  • Chromecast

    Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Main - Type (Adaptor)

    25V, 2A

  • Main - Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Main - Power Consumption

    26W

  • Subwoofer - Type (SMPS)

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Subwoofer - Power Consumption

    33W

  • Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency

    5.8GHz

ACCESSORY KIT

  • Owners Manual - Web (w/ Simple Manual)

    Yes (Full)

  • Owners Manual - Book

    Simple / Yes

  • Owners Manual - Wall Mount Guide

    Yes

  • Owners Manual - Open Source : X / Yes (Full / Simple)

    Yes (Full)

  • Remote Control Unit - Model Name

    MA7

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Cable Management (Tie)

    Yes

  • Box Type

    Offset

Our picks for you