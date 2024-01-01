We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG S60TR 440W 5.1ch soundbar with Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround
The ideal sound companion for your LG TV
An image of the LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.
Stunning soundscapes surround you
An image of an LG Soundbar, LG Remote, and LG TV showing the WOW Interface on screen. An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound. A city skyline is visible through the window. An image of the LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are Concert, News, and Movie icons.
*Screen images simulated.
LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience
Simplicity is right at your fingertips
A cozy concert is playing on an LG TV with an LG Soundbar underneath.
*Screen images simulated.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.
****WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.
*****Please note the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
Feel the impact of an audio panorama
Captivating sound all around
An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound.
*Screen images simulated.
*Screen images simulated.
**Rear speakers are connected via wired cables.
Sound senses how you like to listen
Every mood and genre sounds right
AI Sound Pro categorizes different sounds into effects, music, and voices, and then applies the ideal settings to create the optimal audio experience.
Every mood and genre sounds right
AI Sound Pro categorizes different sounds into effects, music, and voices, and then applies the ideal settings to create the optimal audio experience.
Every mood and genre sounds right
AI Sound Pro categorizes different sounds into effects, music, and voices, and then applies the ideal settings to create the optimal audio experience.
*Screen images simulated.
Clear sound for a clean planet
Internal parts made with recycled plastic
There is a front view of soundbar behind and a metal frame image of soundbar in front. An angled view of the back of the soundbar's metal frame with the words "Recycled Plastic" pointing to the edge of the frame.
*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.
**Screen images simulated.
***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.
Jersey fabric made with plastic bottles
A pictogram shows plastic bottles with the word "plastic bottles" underneath. A right-sided arrow points to a recycling symbol with the phrase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey underneath. A right-sided arrow points to the left part of an LG soundbar with the phrase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" underneath.
*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.
**Screen images simulated.
***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.
Key Specs
-
Main
850 x 63 x 87 mm
-
Rear Speaker
100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
200 x 377 x 285 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Optical
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
USB
1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
850 x 63 x 87 mm
-
Rear Speaker
100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
200 x 377 x 285 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
2.5 kg
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
2.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
5.7 kg
-
Gross Weight
12.56 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
Find locally
-
