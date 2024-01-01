Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG S60TR 440W 5.1ch soundbar with Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround

S60TR

LG S60TR 440W 5.1ch soundbar with Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround

Front view of LG Soundbar S60TR, Sub Woofer, and Rear Speakers
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

An image of the LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

Stunning soundscapes surround you

An image of an LG Soundbar, LG Remote, and LG TV showing the WOW Interface on screen. An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound. A city skyline is visible through the window. An image of the LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are Concert, News, and Movie icons.

*Screen images simulated.

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience

WOW Interface

Simplicity is right at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features, even while you watch.

A cozy concert is playing on an LG TV with an LG Soundbar underneath.

*Screen images simulated.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.
****WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.
*****Please note the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

Feel the impact of an audio panorama

5.1ch Surround Sound

Captivating sound all around

Become part of the scene with 440W 5.1ch surround sound, a subwoofer, and rear speakers.

An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound.

*Screen images simulated.

An image of the Rear Speakers and a slightly faded image of a Wireless Connectivity box with a white dotted outline indicating that the box is no longer required due to the built-in wireless receiver.
2ch Rear Speakers

Rear speakers embrace wireless freedom

Install the Rear Speakers anywhere in your space without worrying about wires, thanks to the built-in Wireless Receiver.

*Screen images simulated.
**Rear speakers are connected via wired cables.

Sound senses how you like to listen

Every mood and genre sounds right

AI Sound Pro categorizes different sounds into effects, music, and voices, and then applies the ideal settings to create the optimal audio experience.

Every mood and genre sounds right

AI Sound Pro categorizes different sounds into effects, music, and voices, and then applies the ideal settings to create the optimal audio experience.

Every mood and genre sounds right

AI Sound Pro categorizes different sounds into effects, music, and voices, and then applies the ideal settings to create the optimal audio experience.

*Screen images simulated.

Clear sound for a clean planet

Recycled Inside

Internal parts made with recycled plastic

LG Soundbars use recycled plastic use on top and bottom parts. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to soundbar production.

There is a front view of soundbar behind and a metal frame image of soundbar in front. An angled view of the back of the soundbar's metal frame with the words "Recycled Plastic" pointing to the edge of the frame.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.
**Screen images simulated.
***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Recycled Outside

Jersey fabric made with plastic bottles

All LG Soundbars are thoughtfully designed with careful consideration to ensure a high percentage of reclaimed materials. The Global Recycled Standard certifies that the polyester jersey fabric is made from plastic bottles.

A pictogram shows plastic bottles with the word "plastic bottles" underneath. A right-sided arrow points to a recycling symbol with the phrase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey underneath. A right-sided arrow points to the left part of an LG soundbar with the phrase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" underneath.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.
**Screen images simulated.
***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Print

Key Specs

  • Main

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Rear Speaker

    100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Optical

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Rear Speaker

    100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    2.5 kg

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    2.1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.7 kg

  • Gross Weight

    12.56 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

