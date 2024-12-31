We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG S70TY 400W 3.1.1ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos
Enchanting soundscapes surround you
LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against the wall with the QNED Matching Bracket in a grey and wooden living space in angled perspective, displaying a man playing a guitar in front of the ocean.
*Screen images simulated.
LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience
Blends beautifully with LG QNED
LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against the wall with the QNED Matching Bracket in a grey and wooden living space in angled perspective, as LG QNED TV is displaying a man playing a guitar .
Flawlessly slots into your LG QNED
*Applies to 2024 QNED models QNED 90/QNED 85/QNED 80.
**Synergy Bracket comes with a 1-pole stand or 2-pole stand, which may differ by country/product.
***Synergy Bracket can be purchased separately.
Simplicity is right at your fingertips
Duets with your LG TV's sound
*Screen images simulated.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.
****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.
*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
******WOW interface may vary depending on soundbar model.
Feel the realism of an audio panorama
Soundscapes put you at their epicenter
LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.
*The above is confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.
**Screen images simulated
Movie night sounds like the theater with Dolby Atmos
A movie plays on an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern city apartment in a side angle view. White beads depicting sound waves project upwards and downwards from the Soundbar and TV, creating a dome of sound in the space. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo
*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
***Screen images simulated.
A virtual layer creates lifelike sound
LG Soundbar and LG TV are in a grand city apartment. Three red bands depicting virtual layers with a bold middle layer create a sound dome that envelops the sofas.
*Triple Level Spatial Sound is available through Cinema and AI Sound Pro modes.
**The mid-layer is created using the Soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
***Screen images simulated.
****If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
Alluring sound all around
LG Soundbar, LG TV and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo
*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
***Screen images simulated.
Smart sound knows your taste
Feel vast and expressive sonic wonder
2 Channel
Multi-Channel
*Smart up-mixing algorithm applies the sound for each channel in AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game, and Sports Modes.
**The multi-channel audio experience operates via a smart up-mixing algorithm. This algorithm does not apply to Standard Mode or Music Modes. Bass Blast doesn't use the smart up-mixing algorithm but copies 2ch information and outputs it to all channels.
***Screen images simulated.
Every mood and genre sounds right
AI Sound Pro categorizes different sounds into effects, music, and voices, and then applies the ideal settings to create the optimal audio experience.
*Screen images simulated.
Works in harmony with your favorites
Sound syncs with every frame
LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown together. A racing car game is displayed on screen.
*Screen images simulated.
**TV, soundbar, and console must all support VRR/ALLM.
***VRR pass-through limited to 60Hz content.
****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.
*****HDCP 2.3 supports 4K resolution content. 120Hz support varies by device, with support up to YCbCr4:2:0 for 4K.
Clear sound for a clean planet
Internal parts made with recycled plastic
There is a frontal perspective of the soundbar behind and a metal frame depiction of the soundbar in front. An inclined observation of the rear of the soundbar's metal frame with the words "Recycled Plastic" indicating the edge of the frame.
*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.
**Screen images simulated.
***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.
Jersey fabric made with plastic bottles
A pictogram shows plastic bottles with the word "plastic bottles" underneath. A right sided arrow points to a recycling symbol with the phrase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" underneath. A right sided arrow points to the left part of a LG soundbar with the phrase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" underneath.
*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.
**Screen images simulated.
***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.
Packaging made with recycled pulp
LG Soundbar packaging is against a beige background with illustrated trees.
*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.
**Screen images simulated.
***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
3.1.1
-
Output Power
400 W
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
-
Main
950 x 63 x 115 mm
-
Subwoofer
200 x 377 x 285 mm
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
3.1.1
-
Output Power
400 W
-
Number of Speakers
7 EA
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Optical
1
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
USB
1
-
Bluetooth Version
5.1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
Yes
-
120Hz
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
-
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
950 x 63 x 115 mm
-
Subwoofer
200 x 377 x 285 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
3.0 kg
-
Subwoofer
5.7 kg
-
Gross Weight
13.3 kg
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
33 W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
Find locally
