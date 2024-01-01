LG SJ2 Soundbar

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All Spec

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

  • Channel

    2.1ch

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

    160W

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

    30W x 2

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Center

    No

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Rear

    No

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Surround

    No

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer

    100W

  • Audio DAC - 192kHz/24bit

    No

  • Passive Radiator

    No

SPEAKER

  • Main - SPL

    85dB

  • Main - System

    1Way 2Speaker

  • Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

    No

  • Main - Woofer Unit

    85mm x 45mm Track

  • Main - Impedance

    8ohm

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    87dB

  • Subwoofer - System

    1Way 1Speaker

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    5.25"

  • Subwoofer - Impedance

    4ohm

CONNECTIVITY

  • General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)

    Yes

  • General - Optical

    Yes (1)

  • General - HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In/Out

    No/No

  • General - HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2): 4K pass through - In/Out

    No/No

  • General - USB

    Yes

  • Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0

    Yes

  • Wireless - Ethernet port

    No

  • Wireless - WiFi

    No

INFORMATION DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LED Indicator

  • LED indicator Color

    Red(Stand By) + White (4ea)

SOUND MODE

  • 4K Sound - 24bit/96kHz

    No

  • Sound Effect - ASC (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)

    No

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Bass blast

    Yes

  • Movie

    No

  • NEWS

    No

  • Cinema

    No

  • Tone control - User EQ

    No

  • Night Mode - On/Off

    No

  • Auto sound engine - Default

    No

  • Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off

    No

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android/iOS))

    No

  • Smart Phone App - Update manager (FOTA)

    No

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

  • Range of Flow (BLE)

    No

  • Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    No

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    No

  • Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth

    Yes/Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Optical

    Yes/Yes

  • A/V Sync - 0~300ms

    No

  • SIMPLINK

    No

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    No

  • Woofer Level - -6dB~ 6dB

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    No

  • Timer

    No

  • Alram

    No

  • USB Host

    No

  • USB Charge

    No

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    No

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    No

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital EX

    No

  • Dolby Pro Logic

    No

  • Dolby Pro Logic II

    No

  • Dolby Pro Logic IIx

    No

  • DTS Digital Surround

    No

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    No

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

    No

  • DTS-Neo 6

    No

  • DTS-ES

    No

  • DTS 96/24

    No

  • FLAC - Up to 192kHz

    No

  • OGG - Up to 48kHz

    No

  • WAV

    No

  • ALAC

    No

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • MPEG2 AAC - Bitstream/Decoding

    No

  • AAC(MPEG4)

    No

  • AAC+

    No

  • AIFF

    No

  • Codec (TV)

    No

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Main - Type

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Main - Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

  • Main - Power Consumption

    18W

  • Subwoofer - Type - SMPS

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

  • Subwoofer - Power Consumption

    17W

FEATURE LIST ACCESSORY KIT

  • Owners Manual - Web

    Yes (Full)

  • Owners Manual - Book

    Yes (Simple) AP(Eng) VH(Eng/Viet) IL(eng)

  • Owners Manual - Wall Mount Guide

    Yes

  • OM - Wireless Speaker Reset Guide

    No

  • OM - Open Source : Yes/No (Full/Simple)

    No

  • Remote Control Unit - Type

    Yes (HA2)

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Portable In Cable

    No

  • HDMI Cable

    No

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • USB Gender

    No

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Cable Management

    No

  • Table Stand(Detachable Foot)

    No

  • Box Type

    Offset (L Type)

