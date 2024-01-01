We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SJ2 Soundbar
All Spec
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
2.1ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
160W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
30W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Center
No
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Rear
No
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Surround
No
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
100W
-
Audio DAC - 192kHz/24bit
No
-
Passive Radiator
No
SPEAKER
-
Main - SPL
85dB
-
Main - System
1Way 2Speaker
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
No
-
Main - Woofer Unit
85mm x 45mm Track
-
Main - Impedance
8ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
87dB
-
Subwoofer - System
1Way 1Speaker
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
5.25"
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
4ohm
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)
Yes
-
General - Optical
Yes (1)
-
General - HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In/Out
No/No
-
General - HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2): 4K pass through - In/Out
No/No
-
General - USB
Yes
-
Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0
Yes
-
Wireless - Ethernet port
No
-
Wireless - WiFi
No
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED Indicator
-
LED indicator Color
Red(Stand By) + White (4ea)
SOUND MODE
-
4K Sound - 24bit/96kHz
No
-
Sound Effect - ASC (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
No
-
Standard
Yes
-
Bass blast
Yes
-
Movie
No
-
NEWS
No
-
Cinema
No
-
Tone control - User EQ
No
-
Night Mode - On/Off
No
-
Auto sound engine - Default
No
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off
No
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android/iOS))
No
-
Smart Phone App - Update manager (FOTA)
No
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
-
Range of Flow (BLE)
No
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
No
-
Sound Sync - Optical
No
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth
Yes/Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Optical
Yes/Yes
-
A/V Sync - 0~300ms
No
-
SIMPLINK
No
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
No
-
Woofer Level - -6dB~ 6dB
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
No
-
Timer
No
-
Alram
No
-
USB Host
No
-
USB Charge
No
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
No
-
Dolby Digital Plus
No
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Dolby Digital EX
No
-
Dolby Pro Logic
No
-
Dolby Pro Logic II
No
-
Dolby Pro Logic IIx
No
-
DTS Digital Surround
No
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
No
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
No
-
DTS-Neo 6
No
-
DTS-ES
No
-
DTS 96/24
No
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz
No
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz
No
-
WAV
No
-
ALAC
No
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
MPEG2 AAC - Bitstream/Decoding
No
-
AAC(MPEG4)
No
-
AAC+
No
-
AIFF
No
-
Codec (TV)
No
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Main - Power Consumption
18W
-
Subwoofer - Type - SMPS
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
17W
FEATURE LIST ACCESSORY KIT
-
Owners Manual - Web
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
Yes (Simple) AP(Eng) VH(Eng/Viet) IL(eng)
-
Owners Manual - Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
OM - Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
No
-
OM - Open Source : Yes/No (Full/Simple)
No
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
Yes (HA2)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Portable In Cable
No
-
HDMI Cable
No
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
USB Gender
No
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Cable Management
No
-
Table Stand(Detachable Foot)
No
-
Box Type
Offset (L Type)
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.