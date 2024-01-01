We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SP8A 440W 3.1.2ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos & DTS Virtual:X
LG Soundbars Are the
Best Match With LG TVs
Matching Design
Soundbar Mode Control
Designed To Be the Perfect Set
A TV, soundbar, and subwoofer placed in a plain living room.
Convenient Control With One LG TV Remote
There is a remote control in someone's hand, controlling TV and soundbar in the back. There are icons of LG TV and LG Soundbar.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by Soundbar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Upgrade Your Soundbar With Your LG TV’s AI Processor
There is an alpha nine chip image on TV and there is a soundbar right below. There are also soundwave effect coming out from soundbar.
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
LG Soundbar Elevates
LG TV’s Sound
3.1.2 Ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X
New Sound Modes
Creating Better Sound Together
LG SP8A Meridian Sound Technology
Prestigious British Audio, Meridian
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and Meridian R
Meridian's Leading Technologies
Alt text
Digital Signal Processing
A chip image of DSP chip
Meridian Lossless Packing
A logo image of MLP LOSELESS
Master Quality Authenticated
A logo image of Master Quality Authenticated
High-Resolution Audio
LG SP8A High-Resolution Audio
Bringthe Theater Home
LG SP8A 3.1.2 Channel Audio
The Immersive Power of Dolby Sound With LG Soundbars and LG TVs
LG SP8A Dolby DTS:X
*SP11RA, SP9A, SP8A, and SPD7 feature Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. SP7 feature DTS Virtual:X.
A New Dimension of Immersive Audio With Dolby Atmos
*Dolby Atmos may vary by Soundbar models.
Power Up Your Game Sound on LG Soundbars and LG TVs
*Dolby Atmos may vary by Soundbar models.
New Sound Mode Makes All Your Favorites More Immersive
Sound Suited To Your Space
Upgraded AI Sound Pro With LG Soundbars
Take Command of Your Entertainment
LG SP8A Multiple Command
*SP11RA, SP9A, and SP8A, feature AI Multiple Connectivity.
**Multiple AI Connectivity is not available in certain languages and countries.
***Available AI connectivity may vary by languages and countries.
****Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*****The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
******Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, or its affiliates.
*******AirPlay is a trademark of Apple.
Audio Connection With No Compromise
LG SP8A HDMI eARC
4K Content Seamlessly in-Sync
Choose the Soundbar That's Right for You
All Spec
SALES/SUB REGION
-
Sales Region
ASIA
-
Sub Region
HK,TH,VH,IN,IL
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Brand Information
LG Sound Bar
-
Model Name
SP8A
-
Subwoofer Model Name
SPQ8-W
-
System (Main Chip)
MT8531
-
Mainset/Subwoofer Color
Black / Black
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Main (w/ Foot )
1060 x 57 x 119
-
Matching TV size (`20 New)
49 inch ↑
-
Subwoofer
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8
MATERIAL
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
Metal Grille/Mold/Mold
-
Subwoofer - Front / Body
Jersey / Wood
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
4.4Kg
-
Subwoofer
7.8Kg
-
Gross Weight
17.1Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
1133 x 470 x 283
-
Type
Flexo (L)
-
Color
Yellow
CONTAINER Q
-
20ft
240
-
40ft
480
-
40ft (HC)
640
NUMBER OF CHANNELS
-
Number of channels
3.1.2ch
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
440W
-
Front
40W*2
-
Center
40W
-
Top
50W*2
-
Top Center
40W
-
Subwoofer
220W(Wireless)
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
40x100mm
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
40x100mm
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_TOP(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
2.5 inch
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_TOP CENTER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Open
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
7 inch
-
Impedance
3ohm
NUMBER OF SPEAKER UNITS
-
Number of Speakers
9EA
CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL
-
Optical
Yes(1)
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out
Yes (1) / Yes (1)
-
HDR10 / HDR10+
Yes / No
-
HDMI In / Out
Yes(1) / Yes(1)
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
USB
Yes
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
Yes / Yes
-
Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)
Yes
-
Wireless Rear ready
Yes (1:1)
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
LCD (5 char.)
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"
No / Yes
-
Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"
No / Yes
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes (w/ Meridian)
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
-
Dolby ATMOS
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
Night Time On/Off - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
Surround On/Off - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In) - App
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control - Sound mode change through TV GUI
Yes
-
TV Sound Share - TV "AI Sound Pro"
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
Yes
-
HDR10 / HDR 10+
No / Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
ALEXA SUPPORTED
-
Works with Alexa (Controllee)
Yes
SPOTIFY SUPPORTED
-
Spotify Connect
Yes
APPLE SUPPORTED
-
AirPlay 2
Yes
GOOGLE SUPPORTED
-
Google Assistant Built In (Controller, 2 MIC In)
Yes
-
Google Fast Pairing
Yes
TIDAL SUPPORTED
-
Tidal Supported
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS / Android OS
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
NSU / FOTA
Yes / No
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
Yes / Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical
No / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
No / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP
Yes / Yes
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
No / Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
Yes
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Top / Center / Surround / Rear / Rear Top
Yes / Yes / No / Yes / No
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host / Charge
Yes / No
-
Built-in Music
Yes (2)
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Yes
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
OGG - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
WAV - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
MP3 - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
AAC - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
POWER_MAIN
-
SMPS
Yes
-
Adapter
25V, 2A
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
45W
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
38W
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
Yes (Simple)
-
Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / X
Yes (Full)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Model Name
RAV21 (21)
-
Battery(Size)
AA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
Yes
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
