LG SPT8-S 2.0 Ch. Wireless Rear Surround Speakers

SPT8-S
Front view of Rear Speakers
Front view of Rear Speakers
Key Features

  • Make your home theater more immersive with 2.0 Ch rear surround speakers
  • Wireless connection to Soundbar
  • Can be positioned anywhere for an expanded soundstage
  • Compatible with LG Soundbar models S70TY
Rear speakers in a white space with each sitting on a marble podium.

Rear speakers in a white space with each sitting on a marble podium.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Wirelessly collaborates with your LG Soundbar

The Rear Speaker features a built-in wireless receiver box to reduce clutter and simplify installation.

LG TV, LG Soundbar, a subwoofer, and rear speakers in a modern apartment overlooking the city. The rear speakers sit on minimalist side tables behind two sofas. A white circular band denoting connectivity stretches from the soundbar to subwoofer and rear speakers. Blue waves appear from soundbar and one rear speaker in left and a connectivity symbol bounce between the soundbar to the rear speaker. The TV shows two people playing the violin.

LG TV, LG Soundbar, a subwoofer, and rear speakers in a modern apartment overlooking the city. The rear speakers sit on minimalist side tables behind two sofas. A white circular band denoting connectivity stretches from the soundbar to subwoofer and rear speakers. Blue waves appear from soundbar and one rear speaker in left and a connectivity symbol bounce between the soundbar to the rear speaker. The TV shows two people playing the violin.

*Screen images simulated.

**Rear speakers are connected via wired cables.

Positioned Anywhere

The SPT8-S rear speakers deliver an immersive audio experience, but they can also be positioned anywhere and calibrated accordingly. These speakers only need to connect to an outlet—it’s literally plug and play.

LG Soundbar Compatibility

Boost the immersion of your LG Soundbar

Make your home theater sound more immersive with 2.0 Ch rear surround speakers. Compatible with the LG Soundbar S90TY and S70TY, the rear speakers offer easy setup, clean design, and synergistic performance.

S70TY S90TY

*Compatible LG Soundbars: S90TY,S70TY.

Key Specs

  • Number of Channels

    2.0ch

  • Output Power

    100W

  • Rear Speaker

    100 x 176.5 x 120

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.0ch

  • Output Power

    100W

  • Number of Speakers

    2

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Rear Speaker

    100 x 176.5 x 120

WEIGHT

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    Active : 1.17Kg Passive : 0.90Kg

  • Gross Weight

    3.08Kg

ACCESSORY

  • Optical Cable

    Yes 8 meter

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

