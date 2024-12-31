We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SQC2 300W 2.1ch soundbar with Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Size (W x H x D) - Soundbar
950 x 71 x 47 mm
-
Size (W x H x D) - Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252 mm
-
Net Weight - Soundbar
2.47 kg
-
Net Weight - Subwoofer
4.2 kg
-
Packaging Size (W x H x D)
1045 x 416 x 217 mm
-
Gross Weight
9.1 kg
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
2.1ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
300W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
50Wx2 (Tweeterx2)
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
200W(Wireless)
SPEAKER
-
Soundbar - SPL
82dB
-
Soundbar - System
Closed
-
Soundbar - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
20mm Dome
-
Soundbar - Woofer Unit
2.2 inch
-
Soundbar - Impedance
4ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
6 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
3ohm
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio Input (3.5mm)
Yes
-
Optical
Yes(1)
-
HDMI
No
-
USB
Yes (Playback)
-
Bluetooth 4.0
Yes
-
Ethernet Port
No
-
WiFi
No
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Dot LED
-
LED indicator Color
Red (Stand By) + White (3)
SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Cinemabr (Sound Field eXtension default)
Yes
-
Night Mode - On/Off
Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
No
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)
Yes / No
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote (Volume, Mute)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes/Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Optical
Yes/Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
No
-
USB Host
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Soundbar Type
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Soundbar Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Soundbar Power Consumption
27W
-
Subwoofer Type
SMPS
-
Subwoofer Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer Power Consumption
33W
IN-BOX ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control Unit
MA5(Black)
-
Battery (Size)
AAA x 2
-
Owners Manual - Web
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
Yes (Simple)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
