LG SQC2 300W 2.1ch soundbar with Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround

SQC2

Front view with speaker
Pictograms of LG Sound Bar SQC2 features.

Wireless Subwoofer

Pictograms of LG Sound Bar SQC2 features.

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

Pictograms of LG Sound Bar SQC2 features.

Auto Sound Engine

Pictograms of LG Sound Bar SQC2 features.

TV Matching Design

Pictograms of LG Sound Bar SQC2 features.

Bluetooth Stand-by

Pictograms of LG Sound Bar SQC2 features.

Control with your TV Remote

Place your Bass Wirelessly

WIRELESS SUBWOOFER

Place your Bass Wirelessly

Free your living room from wires. LG's active wireless subwoofer allows you to enjoy superb sound quality without compromising on design.

Adaptive Audio for what you Watch

ADAPTIVE SOUND CONTROL

Adaptive Audio for what you Watch

Intelligently adaptive audio. LG's unique audio enhancing technology analyses frequency levels as you listen to provide an optimum sound mix based on what you are watching. This advanced process ensures your audio instantly adapts to provide crystal clear dialogue or punchy powerful action whatever you choose to watch.

Optimised Audio

AUTO SOUND ENGINE

Optimised Audio

Automatically adjusted audio accuracy. LG Auto Sound Engine optimizes the audio at every volume level keeping the frequencies accurate in the right places. This delivers the correct sound balance no matter what volume your entertainment is playing at.

LG TV is hung on the grey wall. And LG Sound Bar SQC2 is placed on the shelf in the living room. And the subwoofer is placed next to the shelf. The image illustrates that the sound bar matches the LG TV and complements the interior.

TV MATCHING

Picture Perfect Audio Partner

Picture perfect audio partner. Matching 43 inch LG TVs this soundbar mirrors the size and design of your television for the optimum audio visual partnership. Bring symphony to your home entertainment experience with an integrated solution.

Bluetooth Stand-by, wake up your bar on demand

Bluetooth Stand-by, wake up your bar on demand

Sound starts the moment you transfer audio to the soundbar. The soundbar remains in sleep mode but turns on and begins playing when the audio is sent via Bluetooth.

Control with your TV Remote

Control with your TV Remote

LG Soundbar comes with a remote but you can choose to use your own *TV remote as well. (*LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba and Samsung brand remotes).

Diagonal view of the conncetion terminal. From the top, it shows portable in, optical in, and usb.

Connected to your entertainment

Feel free to connect to the device you wish with USB, Optical, Portable In and Bluetooth connectivity.
Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Size (W x H x D) - Soundbar

    950 x 71 x 47 mm

  • Size (W x H x D) - Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

  • Net Weight - Soundbar

    2.47 kg

  • Net Weight - Subwoofer

    4.2 kg

  • Packaging Size (W x H x D)

    1045 x 416 x 217 mm

  • Gross Weight

    9.1 kg

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

  • Channel

    2.1ch

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

    300W

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

    50Wx2 (Tweeterx2)

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer

    200W(Wireless)

SPEAKER

  • Soundbar - SPL

    82dB

  • Soundbar - System

    Closed

  • Soundbar - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

    20mm Dome

  • Soundbar - Woofer Unit

    2.2 inch

  • Soundbar - Impedance

    4ohm

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    85dB

  • Subwoofer - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    6 inch

  • Subwoofer - Impedance

    3ohm

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio Input (3.5mm)

    Yes

  • Optical

    Yes(1)

  • HDMI

    No

  • USB

    Yes (Playback)

  • Bluetooth 4.0

    Yes

  • Ethernet Port

    No

  • WiFi

    No

INFORMATION DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dot LED

  • LED indicator Color

    Red (Stand By) + White (3)

SOUND MODE

  • Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Standard

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Bass Blast

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Cinemabr (Sound Field eXtension default)

    Yes

  • Night Mode - On/Off

    Yes

  • Auto Sound Engine

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

    No

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

    Yes / No

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

  • Control with your TV Remote (Volume, Mute)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes/Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Optical

    Yes/Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    No

  • USB Host

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Soundbar Type

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Soundbar Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

  • Soundbar Power Consumption

    27W

  • Subwoofer Type

    SMPS

  • Subwoofer Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

  • Subwoofer Power Consumption

    33W

IN-BOX ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control Unit

    MA5(Black)

  • Battery (Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Owners Manual - Web

    Yes (Full)

  • Owners Manual - Book

    Yes (Simple)

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

