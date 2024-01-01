We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bars complete the LG TV Experience
For a cinematic audio experience, pair your TV with the perfect soundbar. Enjoy crystal-clear dialogue, discover hidden ambient sounds, and feel the deep, powerful bass that stirs your senses.
Experience the power of WOW Synergy on your LG Soundbar
WOW Synergy creates the perfect harmony between your LG TV and LG Soundbar with exceptional quality, clarity and convenience. Learn more and prepare to be WOW’ed.
Sound and vision in perfect harmony
A winning combination. WOW Orchestra uses the LG TV and compatible LG Sound Bar speakers at the same time to create impactful sound. Hear crisp, clear dialogue that appears to come directly from the characters on screen.
Tidy up your act
Enjoy a streamlined setup with no visible cables between your LG Sound Bar and compatible LG TV. WOWCAST Ready helps you achieve neat, wire-free sound, with lossless 7.1.2 multi-channel audio.
Easy and convenient interface
Turn convenience up a notch, with WOW Interface. Using your LG TV Remote, you can access the Sound Bar menu on your compatible LG TV screen^, making it easy to select sound modes and check the connection status.
Immersive sound revolution with AI-Enhanced surround sound technology
Sound syncs with every frame
Free up ports on your TV and connect consoles to your LG Soundbar without compromising graphics performance. VRR/ALLM support ensures tear-free, low input lag gaming.
*Screen images simulated.
**TV, soundbar, and console must all support VRR/ALLM.
***VRR pass-through limited to 60Hz content.
****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.
*****HDCP 2.3 supports 4K resolution content. 120Hz support varies by device, with support up to YCbCr4:2:0 for 4K.
See how LG Soundbars compare
From compact and powerful to impressive and premium, find a soundbar that best fits your space and lifestyle.