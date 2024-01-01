We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free FP5 - Enhanced Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
All Spec
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Product Size (W x H x D) mm
21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2
-
Charing Case Size (W x H x D) mm
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0
-
Product Size (W x H x D) inch
0.84 x1.12 x 0.92
-
Charing Case Size (W x H x D) inch
2.15 x 2.15 x 1.18
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Product Net Weight (Kg)
0.0052
-
Charging Case Net Weight (Kg)
0.0354
-
Product Net Weight (OZ)
0.183
-
Charging Case Net Weight (OZ)
1.249
GIFT BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
90 x 91.6 x 47
-
Weight(kg)
0.148
CHARGING PORT INFORMATION
-
USB C-type (Female)
Yes
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
LED Indicator
(BT, Power on, Battery)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
5.2
-
BLE supporting
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
SOUND - SPEAKER
-
Open / Semi-open / Canal
Canal
-
Unit type (BA,Dynamic, etc) and Size
Dyn 8Φ
SOUND - SOUND SOLUTION
-
ANC
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
Talk Thru
Yes
SOUND - MIC
-
Mic type (C Mic / D Mic / 골전도 mic 등)
Digital MEMS
-
# of Mic
3 pairs
-
# of Mic per function
2 pairs(For Call), 1pair(For ANC)
SOUND - MIC SOLUTION
-
NR/EC
Yes
EQ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Meridian EQ
Yes
-
LG EQ(Bass Boost, Treble Boost)
Yes
-
Customized EQ(Custom1, Custom2)
Yes
BATTERY - PRODUCT
-
Battery Type
Lithium + ion
-
Battery Capacity
55 mAh x 2
-
Battery Charging time
within 1 hours
-
Battery Life (playing music on Earbuds)
5 hours (with ANC)
8 hours (without ANC)
-
Battery Fast Charging Time / Battery Play Life
5min / 1hr
BATTERY - CHARGING CASE
-
Battery Type
Lithium + ion
-
Battery Capacity
390 mAh
-
Battery Charging time
within 2 hours
BATTERY - TOTAL
-
Battery Life(playing music with Charging case)
13 hours (with ANC)
22 hour (without ANC)
BLUETOOTH AUDIO CODEC
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Multi Paring
Yes (5 units supported)
-
Swift Pair
Yes
-
Fast Charging
Yes
-
Companion App(Android/iOS)
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager(FOTA)
Yes (cradle not supported)
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Wear Sensor
Yes
-
Voice Prompt
Yes
-
App charging status display (earbuds)
Yes
-
App charging status display (cradle)
Yes
CONTROL
-
Touch
Yes
ACCESSORY(MANUAL)
-
Simple manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY(OTHERS)
-
Charging cable
Yes
-
Extra Ear Gel
L,S
-
Medical silicone eargel
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.