We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM ON2D
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
Yes/Yes
-
Function Selector - FM
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX IN 2 (RCA)
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB2
MTK update (SVC Only)
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 2
MTK update (SVC Only)
-
Audio In - AUX IN 2 (RCA)
Yes
-
Video Out - HDMI Out
Yes
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
2EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display - Type
14 Seg/5 Digit
-
Display - Dimmer
Yes
SOUND
-
EQUALIZER - User EQ
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Standard
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Bass Blast+
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement - Wide
110/220V
-
Power Consumption at stand by
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
DOLBY AUDIO
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset (FM / DAB+)
50
-
Memory / Erase
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Disc
1
-
Loading Type
1-CD Tray
-
DVD GUI - Graphic User Interface
Yes
-
DVD GUI - Language
Yes
-
DVD GUI - Initial Language
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD-R
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD+R/+R(Double Layer)
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CDG
Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Playable File Format - JPEG
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Progressive JPEG
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
Yes
-
Playable File Format - MPEG2
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Xvid
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Slow - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
-
Convenience - Lock(Parental Control) Settings
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Echo Vol.
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model name
LA1
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
48
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
AAAx2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Flexo
SPEAKER
-
Front Speaker - System
1Way 2Speaker
-
Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit
2" x 1
-
Front Speaker - Woofer Unit
6.5"
-
Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Woofer)
6Ω/3Ω
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set
300 x 390 x 324
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton
508 x 375 x 365
-
Weight (Kg) - Net
6.8
-
Weight (Kg) - Gross
8.1
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.