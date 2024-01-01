LG XBOOM ON2D

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Function Selector - CD/DVD

    Yes/Yes

  • Function Selector - FM

    Yes

  • Function Selector - AUX IN 2 (RCA)

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB2

    MTK update (SVC Only)

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes

  • Audio In - USB 2

    MTK update (SVC Only)

  • Audio In - AUX IN 2 (RCA)

    Yes

  • Video Out - HDMI Out

    Yes

  • Door Lock Key (Disc)

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Volume

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

    2EA (Φ6.3)

  • Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Display - Type

    14 Seg/5 Digit

  • Display - Dimmer

    Yes

SOUND

  • EQUALIZER - User EQ

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Standard

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Bass Blast+

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement - Wide

    110/220V

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

  • DOLBY AUDIO

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • Station Preset (FM / DAB+)

    50

  • Memory / Erase

    Yes/Yes

  • Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Disc

    1

  • Loading Type

    1-CD Tray

  • DVD GUI - Graphic User Interface

    Yes

  • DVD GUI - Language

    Yes

  • DVD GUI - Initial Language

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - DVD-R

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - DVD+R/+R(Double Layer)

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - CDG

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - WMA

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - JPEG

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - Progressive JPEG

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - Xvid

    Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Slow - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Yes

  • Convenience - Lock(Parental Control) Settings

    Yes

KARAOKE

  • Echo Vol.

    Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control Unit - Unit

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Model name

    LA1

  • Remote Control Unit - Number of Key

    48

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery

    AAAx2

  • Instruction Manual - Simple

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Flexo

SPEAKER

  • Front Speaker - System

    1Way 2Speaker

  • Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit

    2" x 1

  • Front Speaker - Woofer Unit

    6.5"

  • Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Woofer)

    6Ω/3Ω

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set

    300 x 390 x 324

  • Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton

    508 x 375 x 365

  • Weight (Kg) - Net

    6.8

  • Weight (Kg) - Gross

    8.1

