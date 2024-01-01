Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM ON5 300W One Body Speaker with Super Bass Boost, Karaoke & DJ Function

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM ON5 300W One Body Speaker with Super Bass Boost, Karaoke & DJ Function

ON5

LG XBOOM ON5 300W One Body Speaker with Super Bass Boost, Karaoke & DJ Function

(0)
Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Function Selector - CD/DVD

    Yes/No

  • Function Selector - FM

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB2

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes

  • Audio In - USB 2

    Yes

  • Audio In - Guitar input

    1EA (Φ6.3)

  • Door Lock Key (Disc)

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

    1EA (Φ6.3)

  • Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO (on RCU)

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Display - Type

    14 Seg / 8 Digit

  • Display - Demo

    Yes

  • Display - Dimmer

    Yes

SOUND

  • EQUALIZER - User EQ

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Cluster3 EQ

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Standard

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Pop

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Classic

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Rock

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Jazz

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Bass Blast+

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Football

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ - Dangdut

    Yes

  • (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Arabic

    Yes

  • (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Afro Hip-hop

    Yes

  • (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - India

    Yes

  • (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Regueton

    Yes

  • (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Merengue

    Yes

  • (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Salsa

    Yes

  • (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Samba

    Yes

  • (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Axe

    Yes

  • (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Forro

    Yes

  • (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Funk

    Yes

  • (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Sertanejo

    Yes

  • Childsafe Mode

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement - Narrow

    200-240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Requirement - Wide

    110-240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

  • Mute

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range- FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • Station Preset (FM / DAB+)

    50 / No

  • Memory / Erase

    Yes/Yes

  • Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Disc

    1

  • Loading Type

    1-CD Tray

  • Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - WMA

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - Juke Box

    Yes

  • Convenience - Suffle

    Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - USB direct recording

    Yes

  • Convenience - USB Copy

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

    Yes/No

  • Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - Party Strobe (App)

    Yes

  • Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Yes

  • Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing

    Yes

  • Convenience - File delete

    Yes

  • Convenience - Fota

    Yes

  • Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)

    Yes/No

  • Convenience - Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

    Yes

  • Set mobility - Handle

    Yes

DJ FUNCTION

  • DJ Effects

    Yes (App. Only)

  • DJ Loop

    Yes (App. Only)

  • DJ PAD

    Yes

  • DJ scratcher

    Yes (App. Only)

  • Multi Juke box

    Yes

  • Sampler Creator

    Yes (App. Only)

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

KARAOKE

  • Echo Mode

    Yes

  • Vocal Eeffects

    Yes

  • Voice canceller

    Yes

  • Key changer

    Yes

TV SOUND

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control Unit - Unit

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Model name

    MA2

  • Remote Control Unit - Number of Key

    40 (Option 9)

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery

    AAAx2

  • Instruction Manual - Simple

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Flexo

  • Power Cord Cable

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Front Speaker - System

    2Way 3Speaker

  • Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit

    2"x 2

  • Front Speaker - Woofer Unit

    8"

  • Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Woofer)

    8Ω / 3Ω

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set

    330 x 685 x 344

  • Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton

    761 x 436 x 396

  • Weight (Kg) - Net

    14.1

  • Weight (Kg) - Gross

    17.0

