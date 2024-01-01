We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM ON5 300W One Body Speaker with Super Bass Boost, Karaoke & DJ Function
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
Yes/No
-
Function Selector - FM
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB2
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 2
Yes
-
Audio In - Guitar input
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO (on RCU)
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display - Type
14 Seg / 8 Digit
-
Display - Demo
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
Yes
SOUND
-
EQUALIZER - User EQ
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Cluster3 EQ
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Standard
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Pop
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Classic
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Rock
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Jazz
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Bass Blast+
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Football
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ - Dangdut
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Arabic
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Afro Hip-hop
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - India
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Regueton
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Merengue
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Salsa
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Samba
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Axe
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Forro
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Funk
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Sertanejo
Yes
-
Childsafe Mode
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement - Narrow
200-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement - Wide
110-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption at stand by
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
Mute
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range- FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset (FM / DAB+)
50 / No
-
Memory / Erase
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Disc
1
-
Loading Type
1-CD Tray
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Juke Box
Yes
-
Convenience - Suffle
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - USB direct recording
Yes
-
Convenience - USB Copy
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Yes
-
Convenience - Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Yes
-
Convenience - Party Strobe (App)
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
-
Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing
Yes
-
Convenience - File delete
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)
Yes
-
Set mobility - Handle
Yes
DJ FUNCTION
-
DJ Effects
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ Loop
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ PAD
Yes
-
DJ scratcher
Yes (App. Only)
-
Multi Juke box
Yes
-
Sampler Creator
Yes (App. Only)
-
Auto DJ
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Echo Mode
Yes
-
Vocal Eeffects
Yes
-
Voice canceller
Yes
-
Key changer
Yes
TV SOUND
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model name
MA2
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
40 (Option 9)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
AAAx2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Flexo
-
Power Cord Cable
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Front Speaker - System
2Way 3Speaker
-
Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit
2"x 2
-
Front Speaker - Woofer Unit
8"
-
Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Woofer)
8Ω / 3Ω
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set
330 x 685 x 344
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton
761 x 436 x 396
-
Weight (Kg) - Net
14.1
-
Weight (Kg) - Gross
17.0
