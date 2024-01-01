Plasma TV with Dual XD Engine

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

42PT350R

All Spec

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1024x768

  • ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)

    16bit

  • Brightness ()

    1500

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000 : 1

  • 600Hz Sub-field Driving

    Yes

  • Protective Skin Glass

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Dual XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

  • XD Color (Active Color Management)

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Invisible Speaker (1 Way 2 Speaker)

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Surround System

    Infinite Surround

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Smart Volume Control

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Moving Picture Playback

    Yes (SD DivX)

  • Picture Still / Freeze

    Yes

  • AV Mode

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Picture Mute

    Yes

  • Screen Adjust / Auto(Manual) Configure - only RGB

    Yes

SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)

  • AV In

    1

  • USB 2.0

    1 (JPEG/MP3/Movie)

  • HDMI In

    1 (HDMI 1.3, Simplink)

REAR (INPUT)

  • RF In

    1

  • AV In

    1

  • Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio

    2

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    1

  • PC Audio Input

    1

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    2

  • Variable Audio Out

    1

  • RS-232C (Control/SVC)

    1 (Control)

DIMENSION

  • SET(w/ostand)

    20

  • Included stand

    21.5

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand

    991.8x667x230.5

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand

    991.8x613.8x52.5

  • Packing

    25.0

  • Packing

    1085x750x228

