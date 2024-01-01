We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Plasma TV with Dual XD Engine
All Spec
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1024x768
-
ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)
16bit
-
Brightness ()
1500
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000 : 1
-
600Hz Sub-field Driving
Yes
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
VIDEO
-
Dual XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
-
XD Color (Active Color Management)
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Invisible Speaker (1 Way 2 Speaker)
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Surround System
Infinite Surround
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Smart Volume Control
Yes
FEATURE
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback
Yes (SD DivX)
-
Picture Still / Freeze
Yes
-
AV Mode
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Picture Mute
Yes
-
Screen Adjust / Auto(Manual) Configure - only RGB
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)
-
AV In
1
-
USB 2.0
1 (JPEG/MP3/Movie)
-
HDMI In
1 (HDMI 1.3, Simplink)
REAR (INPUT)
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
1
-
Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio
2
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
1
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
2
-
Variable Audio Out
1
-
RS-232C (Control/SVC)
1 (Control)
DIMENSION
-
SET(w/ostand)
20
-
Included stand
21.5
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand
991.8x667x230.5
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand
991.8x613.8x52.5
-
Packing
25.0
-
Packing
1085x750x228
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.