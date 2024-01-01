Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Plasma 3D TV

LG Plasma 3D TV

42PW450

LG Plasma 3D TV

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital DVB-T

    Yes

  • Data MHEG

    Yes

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1024x768

  • ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)

    16bit

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000 : 1

  • 600Hz Sub-field Driving

    Yes

  • ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

    (White Wash/Orbiter/Color Wash)

  • Altitude

    2,900m

  • Life Span (Hr)

    100,000

  • Protective Skin Glass

    Yes

VIDEO

  • AspectRatioCorrection

    8 Modes (16:9/Just scan/ Original/4:3/14.9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom/Full Wide)

  • ColorTemperatureControl

    3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    HDMI (1080i/1080p/720p) Component (1080p/1080i/720p) RF (1080i/720p)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:09

  • Picture Mode

    9 Modes

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    HDMI 1080 24p

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Invisible Speaker

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Auto Volume

    Yes

  • SoundMode

    5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Infinite Surround

  • Smart Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Bass/Treble/Balance

    Yes

SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)

  • USB 2.0

    1 (JPEG/MP3/Movie)

  • AV In

    1

  • HDMI Input

    1

REAR (INPUT)

  • RF In

    1

  • AV In

    (1) Share with component

  • Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio

    2

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    1

  • PC Audio Input

    1

  • RS-232S (Control/SVC)

    1 - Service

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    2

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Consumption

    132

  • Standby Mode

    0.3W ↓

DIMENSION

  • SET(w/ostand)

    20

  • Included stand

    21.5

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand

    984x662.7x230.5

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand

    984x608.9x52.5

3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D

    Yes

  • 3D Type

    Active Shutter

  • 3D Emitter (IR)

    RF Type Built-in

  • Format

    (Frame Sequential / Side by Side) (Top and Bottom / Checker Board) (Frame Packing)

  • Brightness (cd/m2) 3D Set (25% Window)

    19 cd/m2

  • Crosstalk (%)

    2.50%

  • 3D to 2D

    Yes (Digital RF/HDMI/Component/USB)

  • ViewPoint (Convergence Control) -10~+10:720P

    20 Steps (Digital RF/HDMI/Component/USB)

  • 3D XD Engine

    Yes

  • 3D Picture Balance

    Yes (on/off)

  • 3D Picture Size

    Yes (16:9/Just Scan)

  • HDMI Version

    1.4a_3D

3D INPUT MODE

  • Digital RF

    Side by Side (1280x720p 50Hz) / Top & Bottom (1920x1080i 50Hz)

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Component

    Side by Side (1280x720p 50Hz/60Hz) / Top & Bottom (1920x1080i 50Hz/60Hz)

  • USB

    Side by Side / Top & Bottom / Checker Board : 1920x1080p 30Hz, MPF(MPO)

3D GLASSES

  • Model Number

    S250

  • Synchronization

    120Hz Frame Sequencial

  • Communication Protocol

    RF

  • Light Transmittance

    34%

  • Contrast Ratio

    Max 1000 : 1

  • Weight

    36g

  • Battery

    USB Charging

  • Charging time / Using time

    40hrs

