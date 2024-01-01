We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Plasma TV with Dual XD Engine
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
Yes
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1024x768
-
ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)
16bit
-
Brightness ()
1500
-
600Hz Sub-field Driving
Yes
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
(White Wash/Orbiter/Color Wash)
-
Altitude
2,900m
-
Life Span (Hr)
100,000
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
-
Dynamic Mega Constrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
VIDEO
-
Dual XD Engine
Yes
-
AspectRatioCorrection
8 Modes (16:9/Just scan/ Original/4:3/14.9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom/Full Wide)
-
ColorTemperatureControl
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
HDMI (1080i/1080p/720p) Component (1080p/1080i/720p) RF (1080i/720p)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Picture Mode
7 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Sports/Game/Photo)
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor Mode
Yes
-
Cinema 3:2 / 2: 2 Pull Down Mode
Yes
-
PC Resolution
1024 x 768 @ 60Hz
-
Digital Comb Filter
3D Comb Filter
-
Black Stretcher
Yes
-
Zoom +/-, Screen Position
Yes
-
Picture Reset
Yes
-
Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)
10 Bit
SOUND
-
Speaker
Invisible Speaker
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Auto Volume
Yes
-
SoundMode
5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Surround System
Infinite Surround
-
Smart Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Bass/Treble/Balance
Yes
FEATURE
-
1080P Source Input
HDMI 60p/30p/24p, Component 60p/30p/24p
-
AV Input Navigation
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
USB MP3/JPEG/DivX
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Device (With USB Hub)
USB Flash Memory, Card Reader External HDD(FAT32, NTFS)
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
USB 2.0
MP3/JPEG
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Key Lock / Child Lock
Yes
-
Demo Mode (Auto Demo)
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W ↓
-
Consumption (IEC62087 dynamic broadcast-content video signal)
175
DIMENSION
-
SET(w/ostand)
27.2
-
Included stand
29.5
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand
1171.9 x 770.9 x 289.8
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand
1171.9 x 712.2 x 52.5
-
Packing
34.6
-
Packing
1330x843x253
INTERFACE
-
USB 2.0
1 (JPEG/MP3/Movie)
-
RF In
Yes
-
AV In
1
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
2
-
PC Audio Input
Yes
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
-
HDMI In
1
-
RS-232C (Control/SVC)
Yes
