Plasma TV with Dual XD Engine

50PT250R

All Spec

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    Yes

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1024x768

  • ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)

    16bit

  • Brightness ()

    1500

  • 600Hz Sub-field Driving

    Yes

  • ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

    (White Wash/Orbiter/Color Wash)

  • Altitude

    2,900m

  • Life Span (Hr)

    100,000

  • Protective Skin Glass

    Yes

  • Dynamic Mega Constrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1

VIDEO

  • Dual XD Engine

    Yes

  • AspectRatioCorrection

    8 Modes (16:9/Just scan/ Original/4:3/14.9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom/Full Wide)

  • ColorTemperatureControl

    3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    HDMI (1080i/1080p/720p) Component (1080p/1080i/720p) RF (1080i/720p)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Picture Mode

    7 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Sports/Game/Photo)

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor Mode

    Yes

  • Cinema 3:2 / 2: 2 Pull Down Mode

    Yes

  • PC Resolution

    1024 x 768 @ 60Hz

  • Digital Comb Filter

    3D Comb Filter

  • Black Stretcher

    Yes

  • Zoom +/-, Screen Position

    Yes

  • Picture Reset

    Yes

  • Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)

    10 Bit

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Invisible Speaker

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Auto Volume

    Yes

  • SoundMode

    5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Infinite Surround

  • Smart Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Bass/Treble/Balance

    Yes

FEATURE

  • 1080P Source Input

    HDMI 60p/30p/24p, Component 60p/30p/24p

  • AV Input Navigation

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • USB MP3/JPEG/DivX

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Device (With USB Hub)

    USB Flash Memory, Card Reader External HDD(FAT32, NTFS)

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    MP3/JPEG

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Key Lock / Child Lock

    Yes

  • Demo Mode (Auto Demo)

    Yes

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    0.3W ↓

  • Consumption (IEC62087 dynamic broadcast-content video signal)

    175

DIMENSION

  • SET(w/ostand)

    27.2

  • Included stand

    29.5

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand

    1171.9 x 770.9 x 289.8

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand

    1171.9 x 712.2 x 52.5

  • Packing

    34.6

  • Packing

    1330x843x253

INTERFACE

  • USB 2.0

    1 (JPEG/MP3/Movie)

  • RF In

    Yes

  • AV In

    1

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    2

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes

  • HDMI In

    1

  • RS-232C (Control/SVC)

    Yes

