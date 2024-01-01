50" Pentouch TV with 3D

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
50PZ850

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital DVB-T

    Yes

  • Data MHEG

    Yes

  • Analog

    PAL/SECAM-BG/DK , PAL-I, NTSC -M

PICTURE

  • ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)

    16bit

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000 : 1

  • ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

    (White Wash/Orbiter/Color Wash)

  • Altitude

    2,900m

  • Life Span (Hr)

    100,000 (APS Mode/Brightness 50%/Panel Only)

  • Protective Skin Glass

    Yes

  • AR Filter

    Yes

  • Resolution (2D/3D)

    1920x1080

VIDEO

  • Dual XD Engine

    Yes

  • AspectRatioCorrection

    8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom 1)

  • ColorTemperatureControl

    3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

  • xvyCC

    Yes

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    HDMI (1080i/1080p/720p) Component (1080p/1080i/720p) RF (1080i/720p)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Picture Mode

    9 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Sports/Game/Photo(EMF) isf Expert1/isf Expert2)

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    HDMI 1080 24p

  • Enhanced Noise Reduction

    Yes (Off/Low/Medium/High)

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    Yes

  • XD Color (Active Color Management)

    Yes

  • ISFccc Ready

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor Mode

    Yes

  • Cinema 3:2 / 2: 2 Pull Down Mode

    Yes

  • PC Resolution

    1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz

  • Digital Comb Filter

    3D Comb Filter

  • Black Stretcher

    Yes

  • Zoom +/-, Screen Position

    Yes

  • Picture Reset

    Yes

  • DTV Signal Strength (Digital)

    Yes

  • Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)

    10 Bit

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Invisible Speaker (1 Way 2 Speaker)

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • SoundMode

    5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Infinite Surround

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Bass/Treble/Balance

    Yes

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Smart Volume Control

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler II

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • 1080P Source Input

    HDMI 60p/30p/24p, Component 60p/30p/24p

  • AV Input Navigation

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • Picture Still / Freeze

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • EPG (SI)

    Yes

  • Key Lock / Child Lock

    Yes

  • Demo Mode (Auto Demo)

    Yes

  • Picture Mute

    Yes

  • EZ Input Toggle

    Yes

  • Quick View (Flashback)

    Yes

  • Touch Mode

    Yes

SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)

  • AV In

    1

  • USB 2.0

    1 (JPEG/MP3/Movie)

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    1

REAR (INPUT)

  • RF In

    1

  • AV In

    (1) Share with component

  • Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio

    2

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    1

  • PC Audio Input

    1

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    2

  • RS-232C (Control/SVC)

    1 (Service)

WEIGHT

  • Weight with stand

    30.2kg

  • Weight without stand

    28.1kg

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    0.3W ↓

DIMENSION

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand

    1168.7x784.4x349.2

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand

    1168.7x712.2x52.5

  • Screen Size Area

    1108x623

3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D

    Yes

  • 3D Type

    Active Shutter

  • 3D Emitter (IR)

    RF Type Built-in

  • Format

    (Frame Sequential / Side by Side) (Top and Bottom / Checker Board) (Frame Packing)

  • Brightness (cd/m2) 3D Set (25% Window)

    17 cd/m2

  • Crosstalk (%)

    2.5 under

  • 2D to 3D

    20 Steps (Analog RF/Digital RF/HDMI/Component/RGB/AV/USB)

  • 3D to 2D

    Yes (Digital RF/HDMI/Component/USB)

  • ViewPoint (Convergence Control) -10~+10:720P

    20 Steps (Digital RF/HDMI/Component/USB)

  • 3D XD Engine

    Yes

  • 3D Picture Balance

    Yes (on/off)

  • 3D Picture Size

    Yes (16:9/Just Scan)

3D INPUT MODE

  • Digital RF

    Side by Side (1280x720p) / Top Bottom (1920x1080i)

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Component

    Side by Side (1280x720p 59.94/50/60Hz) / Top & Bottom (1920x1080i 59.94/50/60Hz)

  • RGB

    Side by Side / Top & Bottom : 1920x1080 60Hz

  • USB

    Side by Side / Top & Bottom / Checker Board / MPO (Photo) - 1920x1080p 30Hz

PLASMA SPECIFICATION

  • Response Time

    150ms

  • Touch Resolution

    4.6mm(H) x 2.3mm(V)

  • Touch Frequency

    60Hz

EMITTER

  • Type

    RF Type Built-in

  • Range

    10m

