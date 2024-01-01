We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
50" Pentouch TV with 3D
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital DVB-T
Yes
-
Data MHEG
Yes
-
Analog
PAL/SECAM-BG/DK , PAL-I, NTSC -M
PICTURE
-
ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)
16bit
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000 : 1
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
(White Wash/Orbiter/Color Wash)
-
Altitude
2,900m
-
Life Span (Hr)
100,000 (APS Mode/Brightness 50%/Panel Only)
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
-
AR Filter
Yes
-
Resolution (2D/3D)
1920x1080
VIDEO
-
Dual XD Engine
Yes
-
AspectRatioCorrection
8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom 1)
-
ColorTemperatureControl
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
xvyCC
Yes
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
HDMI (1080i/1080p/720p) Component (1080p/1080i/720p) RF (1080i/720p)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Picture Mode
9 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Sports/Game/Photo(EMF) isf Expert1/isf Expert2)
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
HDMI 1080 24p
-
Enhanced Noise Reduction
Yes (Off/Low/Medium/High)
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
Yes
-
XD Color (Active Color Management)
Yes
-
ISFccc Ready
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor Mode
Yes
-
Cinema 3:2 / 2: 2 Pull Down Mode
Yes
-
PC Resolution
1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
-
Digital Comb Filter
3D Comb Filter
-
Black Stretcher
Yes
-
Zoom +/-, Screen Position
Yes
-
Picture Reset
Yes
-
DTV Signal Strength (Digital)
Yes
-
Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)
10 Bit
SOUND
-
Speaker
Invisible Speaker (1 Way 2 Speaker)
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
SoundMode
5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Surround System
Infinite Surround
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Bass/Treble/Balance
Yes
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Smart Volume Control
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler II
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
FEATURE
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
1080P Source Input
HDMI 60p/30p/24p, Component 60p/30p/24p
-
AV Input Navigation
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
Picture Still / Freeze
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
EPG (SI)
Yes
-
Key Lock / Child Lock
Yes
-
Demo Mode (Auto Demo)
Yes
-
Picture Mute
Yes
-
EZ Input Toggle
Yes
-
Quick View (Flashback)
Yes
-
Touch Mode
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)
-
AV In
1
-
USB 2.0
1 (JPEG/MP3/Movie)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
1
REAR (INPUT)
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
(1) Share with component
-
Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio
2
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
1
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
2
-
RS-232C (Control/SVC)
1 (Service)
WEIGHT
-
Weight with stand
30.2kg
-
Weight without stand
28.1kg
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W ↓
DIMENSION
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand
1168.7x784.4x349.2
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand
1168.7x712.2x52.5
-
Screen Size Area
1108x623
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D
Yes
-
3D Type
Active Shutter
-
3D Emitter (IR)
RF Type Built-in
-
Format
(Frame Sequential / Side by Side) (Top and Bottom / Checker Board) (Frame Packing)
-
Brightness (cd/m2) 3D Set (25% Window)
17 cd/m2
-
Crosstalk (%)
2.5 under
-
2D to 3D
20 Steps (Analog RF/Digital RF/HDMI/Component/RGB/AV/USB)
-
3D to 2D
Yes (Digital RF/HDMI/Component/USB)
-
ViewPoint (Convergence Control) -10~+10:720P
20 Steps (Digital RF/HDMI/Component/USB)
-
3D XD Engine
Yes
-
3D Picture Balance
Yes (on/off)
-
3D Picture Size
Yes (16:9/Just Scan)
3D INPUT MODE
-
Digital RF
Side by Side (1280x720p) / Top Bottom (1920x1080i)
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Component
Side by Side (1280x720p 59.94/50/60Hz) / Top & Bottom (1920x1080i 59.94/50/60Hz)
-
RGB
Side by Side / Top & Bottom : 1920x1080 60Hz
-
USB
Side by Side / Top & Bottom / Checker Board / MPO (Photo) - 1920x1080p 30Hz
PLASMA SPECIFICATION
-
Response Time
150ms
-
Touch Resolution
4.6mm(H) x 2.3mm(V)
-
Touch Frequency
60Hz
EMITTER
-
Type
RF Type Built-in
-
Range
10m
