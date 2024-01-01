32'' Full HD TV

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32LD460

All Spec

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Tru Motion

    50Hz

  • ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)

    8bit

  • ResponseTime(MPRT)

    4ms

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    100,000:1

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • ColorTemperatureControl

    Yes

  • 24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)

    Yes

  • Expert Mode/ ISF Ready

    Yes

  • Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Sports/Game/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Invisible Speaker

  • Audio Output

    15W+15W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Infinite Sound

    Yes

  • Auto Volume

    Yes

  • SoundMode

    5 Modes (SRSTSXT/Standard(User)/Cinema(User)/ Sport(User)/Game(User))

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)

  • AV In

    1

  • USB 2.0

    1

  • HDMI In

    1

  • Headphone Out

    1

  • CI Slot

    1

REAR (INPUT)

  • RF In

    1

  • AV In

    1

  • Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio

    1

  • HDMI In

    1

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    1

  • PC Audio Input

    1

  • RS-232S (Control/SVC)

    1 - Service

  • USB 2.0

    -

WEIGHT

  • Weight with stand

    12.9kg

  • Weight without stand

    11.2kg

FEATURE

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • USB MP3/JPEG/DivX

    Yes

  • DivX

    Yes

