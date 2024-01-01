We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32'' Full HD TV
All Spec
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Tru Motion
50Hz
-
ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)
8bit
-
ResponseTime(MPRT)
4ms
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
100,000:1
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
ColorTemperatureControl
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)
Yes
-
Expert Mode/ ISF Ready
Yes
-
Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Sports/Game/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)
SOUND
-
Speaker
Invisible Speaker
-
Audio Output
15W+15W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Infinite Sound
Yes
-
Auto Volume
Yes
-
SoundMode
5 Modes (SRSTSXT/Standard(User)/Cinema(User)/ Sport(User)/Game(User))
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)
-
AV In
1
-
USB 2.0
1
-
HDMI In
1
-
Headphone Out
1
-
CI Slot
1
REAR (INPUT)
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
1
-
Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio
1
-
HDMI In
1
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
1
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
RS-232S (Control/SVC)
1 - Service
-
USB 2.0
-
WEIGHT
-
Weight with stand
12.9kg
-
Weight without stand
11.2kg
FEATURE
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
USB MP3/JPEG/DivX
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
