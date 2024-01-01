We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG FULL HD TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
LED
-
Screen Size (cm)
32
-
Resolution
1366*768
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Direct
-
Refresh rate
50
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2
VIDEO
-
Picture Engine
Triple XD Engine
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
6W / 2ch
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Virtual Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice
-
TV Installation Type
Yes3 modes (Stand Type Ⅰ, Stand Type Ⅱ, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3,PCM
HW PLATFORM
-
SoC
M1A+
-
HEVC Decoder
2K@60fps,10bit
OTHERS
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
L-con
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
POWER
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W↓
WEIGHT
-
W/ Stand (kg)
4.7
-
W/O Stand (kg)
4.5
DEPTH (W/O STAND)
-
Thinnest Part (mm)
66.0
-
Thickest Part (mm)
71.0
ON BEZEL
-
L/R (mm)
71.0
-
Top (mm)
11.9
-
Bottom (mm)
11.5
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS W/O PACKING (W/ STAND)
-
Width (mm)
734.0
-
Depth (mm)
172.0
-
Height (mm)
474.0
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS W/O PACKING (W/O STAND)
-
Width (mm)
734.0
-
Depth (mm)
71.0
-
Height (mm)
438.0
PRODUCT WEIGHT W/O PACKING
-
W/ Stand (kg)
4.7
-
W/O Stand (kg)
4.5
VESA SIZE
-
W*H (mm)
200x200
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.