32LH510D

LG FULL HD TV

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Display Device (OLED / LED)

    LED

  • Screen Size (cm)

    32

  • Resolution

    1366*768

  • BLU Type (only for LED series)

    Direct

  • Refresh rate

    50

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2

VIDEO

  • Picture Engine

    Triple XD Engine

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    6W / 2ch

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Virtual Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice

  • TV Installation Type

    Yes3 modes (Stand Type Ⅰ, Stand Type Ⅱ, Wall-mounted Type)

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3,PCM

HW PLATFORM

  • SoC

    M1A+

  • HEVC Decoder

    2K@60fps,10bit

OTHERS

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    L-con

  • Power Cable

    Yes

  • Owner's Manual

    Yes

POWER

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W↓

WEIGHT

  • W/ Stand (kg)

    4.7

  • W/O Stand (kg)

    4.5

DEPTH (W/O STAND)

  • Thinnest Part (mm)

    66.0

  • Thickest Part (mm)

    71.0

ON BEZEL

  • L/R (mm)

    71.0

  • Top (mm)

    11.9

  • Bottom (mm)

    11.5

PRODUCT DIMENSIONS W/O PACKING (W/ STAND)

  • Width (mm)

    734.0

  • Depth (mm)

    172.0

  • Height (mm)

    474.0

PRODUCT DIMENSIONS W/O PACKING (W/O STAND)

  • Width (mm)

    734.0

  • Depth (mm)

    71.0

  • Height (mm)

    438.0

PRODUCT WEIGHT W/O PACKING

  • W/ Stand (kg)

    4.7

  • W/O Stand (kg)

    4.5

VESA SIZE

  • W*H (mm)

    200x200

