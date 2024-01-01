We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
720p HD Plasma TV with Triple XD Engine
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital DVB-T
Yes
-
PALI
Yes
-
PAL/SECAM BG
YES
-
NTSC M
YES
-
DK
YES
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1024x768
-
ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)
16bit
-
600Hz Sub-field Driving
Yes
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
(Orbiter / Color Wash)
-
Altitude
2,900m
-
Life Span (Hr)
100,000 (APS Mode/Brightness 50%/Panel Only)
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Triple XD Engine
-
AspectRatioCorrection
7 Modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom)
-
ColorTemperatureControl
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)
Yes
-
Fresh White
Yes
-
xvyCC
Yes
-
PictureStatusMode
7mode (Vivd/Standard/APS/Cinema/Game/Expert1/Expert2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Component / HDMI 720P, 1080I, 1080P, MPEG2 HD
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
HDMI 1080p
-
Expert Mode / ISFccc Ready
Yes
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
3 Modes (off/ Cinema/ Game)
-
PC Resolution
1024 x 768 @ 60Hz
-
Digital Comb Filter
3D Comb Filter
-
Black Stretcher
Yes
-
DTV Signal Strength (Digital)
YES
-
Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)
Yes
SOUND
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
SoundMode
5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Bass/Treble/Balance
Yes (Balance)
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler II
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
FEATURE
-
Intelligent Sensor
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
EPG(SI)
YES
-
Auto Demo
YES
-
Quick View (Flashback)
YES
-
Picture Wizard II (2D / 3D)
YES
-
e-Streamer
YES
-
Key Lock
YES
-
1080p Source Input
HDMI 60p/30p/24p Component 60p/30p/24p RGB 60p (WXGA)
-
A/V Input Navigation / EZ Input Toggle
YES
-
Input Labeling
YES
-
Screen Adjust / Auto(Manual) Configure - only RGB
YES
-
Rating (DTV)
YES (by EPG)
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby Mode
0.3W ↓
-
Consumption (IEC62087 dynamic broadcast-content video signal)
TBD
-
Regulation
'MEPS 6, EE 4
NETWORK
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
YES
USB
-
USB Version
2.0
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
Divx HD
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio
YES
-
DivX Supported Formats (Codec)
HD DivX Supported File Formats MPEG1/MPEG2: DAT, MPG, MPEG, TS, TRP, VOB, MKV, DivX, AVI MPEG4: MP4, MKV, DivX, AVI H.264: TS, TRP, MP4, MKV, DivX, AVI ** Compatible w/ caption for Video Codec
-
DivX Caption Fomat
smi/*.srt/*.sub(MicroDVD, SubViewer1.0/2.0)/*.ass/*.ssa/*.txt(TMPlayer)/*.
-
Subtitle for DivX
35 Languages
HARDWARE PLATFORM
-
Main SoC
LGE2111A-T8(LM1)
-
DDR
DDR3 1Gbit x 2ea
-
Flash
NAND 1Gbit x 1ea
