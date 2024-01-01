Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
43" LG FHD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

43" LG FHD TV

43LJ550T

43" LG FHD TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Device (OLED / LCD)

    LCD

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    43

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Panel Type (only for LCD series)

    RGB

  • BLU Type (only for LCD series)

    Direct

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • True Motion / Refresh Rate (only for LCD series)

    TM100 (Refresh Rate 50 Hz)

  • Color Master Engine

    Yes

  • - Upscaler

    Resolution Upscaler

  • HEVC Decoder

    2K@60P,10bit

  • VP9 Decoder

    2K@60P, 8bit

AUDIO

  • Audio output

    10W

  • Speaker System (ch)

    2.0 ch

  • Speaker type

    Down Firing

  • Surround Mode

    Virtual Surround

  • - Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • TV Installation Type

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA

SMART TV

  • OS (Operating System)

    webOS 3.5

  • -Processor

    Dual

  • Magic Zoom

    Live Zoom

  • Magic Link

    Yes

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • My Content

    Yes

  • My Channels

    Yes

  • Channel Advisor

    Yes

SMART CONVERGENCE

  • Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

    Yes

  • Mobile Connection

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • - WiFi TV On

    Yes

  • WiDi (PC to TV)

    Yes

  • Miracast (Moblie to TV Mirroring)

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Live Play Back (External Recording)

    Yes (CI+) (DTV Only Analog)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • [DVB] Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    HbbTV

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    2

  • - ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (HDMI1)

  • USB

    1

  • LAN

    Yes

  • Component / Comosite in

    1 (Comosite in,5)

  • RF In

    1

  • Wifi (802.11.ac or 802.11.n)

    802.11ac

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    Yes

  • Headphone out

    Yes

  • Line out

    Headphone out (Headphone out / Line out list)

TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)

  • RF In

    1

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio) : 5

    1 (Composite,5)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    Yes

  • LAN

    Yes

  • Headphone out

    Yes

  • Line out

    Headphone out (Headphone out / Line out list)

TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)

  • HDMI (6G/3G)

    2ea
    (HDMI1 ARC)

  • - ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes

  • USB (3.0/2.0)

    2.0 : 1ea

ECO

  • Energy saving Mode

    Default OFF

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    (100~240Vac 50-60 )

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W↓

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    L-Con

  • Power Cable

    Yes

  • Owner's Manual

    Yes

  • Vesa Wall Mount Support

    Yes

  • Batteries (for Remote Control)

    Yes

