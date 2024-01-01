Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
43" LM55 Series FHD TV

43" LM55 Series FHD TV

43LM5500PTA

43" LM55 Series FHD TV

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    FHD

  • Screen Size

    43

  • Resolution

    1920*1080

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • TruMotion / Refresh Rate

    50Hz

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • Color Enhancer

    Dynamic Color

  • Upscaler

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    NR

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO

  • Speaker (sound output)

    10W (5W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    TV Installation type

  • Surround Mode

    Virtual Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), AAC, FLAC, PCM, MP3 (Asia/MEA/Korea/North America) (Refer to manual)

SMART FUNCTION

  • Number of CPUs

    Single

  • Quick Access

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C (VH Only)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Teletext Page

    Yes (2000 page)

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

  • AD (Audio Description)

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • Version

    HDMI 1.4

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • USB

    1 (Side)

  • Component

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • RF In

    1 (RF)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W (Differ by region)

  • Power Consumption (Max)

    Differ by size, region

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

WEIGHT

  • Weight without stand

    8kg

  • Weight with stand

    8.1kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    10.5kg

DIMENSIONS

  • Size without Stand (WxHxD)

    977 x 575 x 80.8

  • Size with Stand (WxHxD)

    977 x 615 x 187

  • Size in Shipping (WxHxD)

    1060 x 660 x 152

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    L-Con

  • Battereis

    Yes (AAA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Detached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • OSD Language

    26 Languages

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • Game Built-in

    Yes

