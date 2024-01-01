We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG FULL HD TV 55'' LH575T
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
LED
-
Screen Size (cm)
55
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Direct
-
Refresh rate
50
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2
VIDEO
-
Picture Engine
Triple XD Engine
-
Dynamic Color
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
20W / 2ch
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Surround Mode (USP New)
Virtual surround Plus
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
TV Installation Type
Yes3 modes (Stand Type Ⅰ, Stand Type Ⅱ, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, RA, WMA
HW PLATFORM
-
SoC
M2
-
CPU
Dual
-
HEVC Decoder
2K@60fps,10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
2K@60fps,8bit
-
Wifi
802.11.n
MAIN FEATURE
-
LG Content Store
Yes
SMART SHARE - MEDIA SHARE
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
SMART SHARE - SCREEN SHARE
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
Network File Broswer
Yes
OTHERS
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)
-
HDMI 6G : 422 / HDR Support 3G : 420
1(3G)
-
USB
1
TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)
-
RF In
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1(Composite)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI
1
-
LAN
1
-
Headphone out / Line out
Yes Headphone Only
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
L-con
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W↓
DEPTH (W/O STAND)
-
Thinnest Part (mm)
33.8
-
Thickest Part (mm)
56.8
ON BEZEL
-
L/R (mm)
11.0
-
Top (mm)
11.0
-
Bottom (mm)
16.5
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS W/O PACKING (W/ STAND)
-
Width (mm)
1,243.0
-
Depth (mm)
238.0
-
Height (mm)
774.0
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS W/O PACKING (W/O STAND)
-
Width (mm)
1,243.0
-
Depth (mm)
56.8
-
Height (mm)
725.0
PRODUCT WEIGHT W/O PACKING
-
W/ Stand (kg)
17.6
-
W/O Stand (kg)
17.3
VESA SIZE
-
W*H (mm)
400x400
