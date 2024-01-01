We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 55" LW6500 - Full HD Cinema 3D and Smart TV with Magic Motion Remote Control
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M(AV Only)
-
Digital - DTMB
Yes
-
MPEG-4 (H.264)
Yes
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
AspectRatioCorrection
7 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide(DTV only), 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom)
-
ColorTemperatureControl
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)
Yes
-
xvyCC
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Picture Mode
7 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Expert Mode / ISFccc Ready
Yes
-
AV Mode
Cinema / Game
-
Enhanced Noise Reduction
3D & MPEG
SOUND
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
SoundMode
5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Surround System
Infinite 3D Surround
-
Smart Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Bass/Treble/Balance
Yes
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
FEATURE
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
1080P Source Input
Yes
-
Wireless HD Ready
Yes
-
NetCast™ Entertainment Access
Yes
-
Contents Providers
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
PC Contents Sharing (CIFS/DLNA)
DLNA Certified
-
Windows 7 Certified
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Audio/Picture/Video
-
Network Solution
Amimon
-
Video Solution
1080p / 60f
SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)
-
USB 2.0
2
-
HDMI In
4
REAR (INPUT)
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
1
-
Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio
1
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
1
-
PC Audio Input
1
WEIGHT
-
Weight with stand
27.0kg
-
Weight without stand
22.0kg
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Consumption
170
-
Standby (Off mode)
0.1W↓
DIMENSION
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand
1297x851x341
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand
1297x785x29.9
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.