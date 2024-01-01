Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 55" LW6500 - Full HD Cinema 3D and Smart TV with Magic Motion Remote Control

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 55" LW6500 - Full HD Cinema 3D and Smart TV with Magic Motion Remote Control

55LW6500

LG 55" LW6500 - Full HD Cinema 3D and Smart TV with Magic Motion Remote Control

(0)
Print

All Spec

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M(AV Only)

  • Digital - DTMB

    Yes

  • MPEG-4 (H.264)

    Yes

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • AspectRatioCorrection

    7 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide(DTV only), 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom)

  • ColorTemperatureControl

    3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

  • 24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)

    Yes

  • xvyCC

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Picture Mode

    7 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • Expert Mode / ISFccc Ready

    Yes

  • AV Mode

    Cinema / Game

  • Enhanced Noise Reduction

    3D & MPEG

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • SoundMode

    5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Infinite 3D Surround

  • Smart Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Bass/Treble/Balance

    Yes

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • 1080P Source Input

    Yes

  • Wireless HD Ready

    Yes

  • NetCast™ Entertainment Access

    Yes

  • Contents Providers

    Yes

  • App Store

    Yes

  • PC Contents Sharing (CIFS/DLNA)

    DLNA Certified

  • Windows 7 Certified

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Audio/Picture/Video

  • Network Solution

    Amimon

  • Video Solution

    1080p / 60f

SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)

  • USB 2.0

    2

  • HDMI In

    4

REAR (INPUT)

  • RF In

    1

  • AV In

    1

  • Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio

    1

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    1

  • PC Audio Input

    1

WEIGHT

  • Weight with stand

    27.0kg

  • Weight without stand

    22.0kg

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Consumption

    170

  • Standby (Off mode)

    0.1W↓

DIMENSION

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand

    1297x851x341

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand

    1297x785x29.9

Our picks for you