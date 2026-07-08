83 inch Wallpaper TV LG OLED evo AI W6 True Wireless 4K Smart TV 2026

1)*The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.

*Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.

2)*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

*Installation requirements may differ.

4)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

5)*Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

*Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.

*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

*Installation requirements may differ.

6)*Visually lossless, based on TÜV Rheinland certification test conditions with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

8)*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size and market region.

*Peak brightness is 3.9X brighter than conventional OLED @3% window by Internal measurements.

9)*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

10)*Reflectance is measured as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.

*LG OLED display is measured to be under 0.5% reflection using IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere method. Actual results may vary by conditions.

11)*LG OLED TV displays have been verified as Low Blue Light Platinum by UL.

12)*Compared to 2025 alpha 9 Al Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

16)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

17)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

18)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

*Only supported on models with a light sensor.

19)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

20)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

21)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

23)*Must be activated through the sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment.

25)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

29)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

30)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

31)*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.

*NVIDIA G-Sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-Sync compatibility.

32)*LG OLED TV sets have been certified as DSC by VESA.

33)*Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

*GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

34)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

35)*LG OLED displays been certified as "0.1 response times (Gray to Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance" by Intertek.

36)*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*ClearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

37)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

38)*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

39)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

41)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

43)*Resource Efficiency applies to the following models and is valid through December 31, 2026 : OLED W6,G6,C6,CS6,B6, MRGB95,9M,85 QNED85

*Please visit https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home to learn more.

44)*This promotion is valid from May 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026.

*Eligible models are LG Gallery TV (LX7B) and LG ART TV (OLED G6, W6); other LG TV models may be eligible for a complimentary 1-month Gallery+ trial.

*To redeem, launch the LG Gallery+ app on your TV, select "Membership", and the voucher will be applied automatically if applicable.

*Customers who purchased before May 1, 2026 are also eligible when they access the LG Gallery+ TV app.

*Voucher must be redeemed within 2 months of TV purchase (e.g., purchases made in late December 2026 must be redeemed by the end of February 2027).

*Participants must sign in to their LG account and register their credit card information to redeem this promotional offer. One voucher will be given per device (based on unique device ID),

which can then be linked to a single LG account.

*After the 3-month free period, the promotion will automatically convert to a paid monthly plan unless cancelled.

45)*LG Shield certification may vary depending on model.

*Install protection excludes app installations from unusual sources other than LG Apps, etc.

*Regular software updates are required for continuous 5-year protection.

*Data protection and encryption is secured under normal usage.

*webOS is secured by LG Shield.