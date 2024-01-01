55" C9 OLED HDR Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ®

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
OLED
-
Screen Size
55
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
Viewing Angle
Perfect Viewing Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Biliion Rich Color
Yes
-
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
-
Black
Infinite Contrast
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Deep Learning AI Picture
Yes
-
AI Brightness
Yes
-
HDR
4K Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision
No / Yes / Yes / Yes(4K/2K)
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)
-
Advanced HDR by Technicolor / Technicolor Expert Mode
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
-
4K HFR
No / Yes* / No / Yes *4K HFR via HDMI will be updated.
-
2K HFR
No / Yes / No / Yes
-
Motion Pro
OLED Motion
-
Object Depth Enhancer
Yes
-
Color Enhancer
Advanced Color Enhancer
-
Color Accuracy
True Color Accuracy Pro
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
Quad Step NR
-
Frequency based Sharpness Enhancer
Yes
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
Yes / Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, technicolor Expert, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Speaker (sound output)
40W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.2 ch
-
Direction
Front Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Yes
-
AI Sound
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Dolby Surround / OLED Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
WiSA Speakers
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
AI FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes (Initial)
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
Yes
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes (Smart ThinQ)
-
Auto Device Detection
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Yes
-
Apple HomePod
Yes (`19. 6)
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
Smart ThinQ App
Yes
-
Apple AirPlay 2
Yes (`19. 6)
SMART FUNCTION
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Magic Link
Yes
-
Gallery
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Multi-view
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C (VH Only)
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
HbbTV (Austrailia, New Zealand, Sinapole, Malaysia) MR : Vietnam
-
Teletext Page
Yes (2000 page)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
HDMI
1 (Rear) / 3 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 2.1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
2 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Gender Type)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Gender Type)
-
RF In
1 (RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Headphone out
Yes (Rear)
-
Line out
Yes (Headphone out common)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Max)
Differ by size, region
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Weight without stand
18.9kg
-
Weight with stand
23kg
-
Weight in Shipping
28.6kg
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR19
-
Battereis
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Component / AV Gender
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
-
OSD Language
26 Languages
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
VESA Wall Mount Model
Refer to Accessory Sheet
DIMENSION
-
Product Dimension (W/O Stand) (W x H x D) - mm
1228 x 706 x 46.9
-
Product Dimension (W Stand) (W x H x D) - mm
1228 x 738 x 251
