55" C9 OLED HDR Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ®

55" C9 OLED HDR Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ®

OLED55C9PTA

55" C9 OLED HDR Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ®

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Screen Size

    55

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • Viewing Angle

    Perfect Viewing Angle

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • Biliion Rich Color

    Yes

  • Dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • Black

    Infinite Contrast

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • Deep Learning AI Picture

    Yes

  • AI Brightness

    Yes

  • HDR

    4K Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision

    No / Yes / Yes / Yes(4K/2K)

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)

  • HLG

    Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)

  • Advanced HDR by Technicolor / Technicolor Expert Mode

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

  • 4K HFR

    No / Yes* / No / Yes *4K HFR via HDMI will be updated.

  • 2K HFR

    No / Yes / No / Yes

  • Motion Pro

    OLED Motion

  • Object Depth Enhancer

    Yes

  • Color Enhancer

    Advanced Color Enhancer

  • Color Accuracy

    True Color Accuracy Pro

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    Quad Step NR

  • Frequency based Sharpness Enhancer

    Yes

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    4K@120P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

    Yes / Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, technicolor Expert, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO

  • Speaker (sound output)

    40W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.2 ch

  • Direction

    Front Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Dolby Surround / OLED Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • WiSA Speakers

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

AI FUNCTION

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (Initial)

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes (Smart ThinQ)

  • Auto Device Detection

    Yes

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Yes

  • Apple HomePod

    Yes (`19. 6)

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • LG TV Plus App

    Yes

  • Smart ThinQ App

    Yes

  • Apple AirPlay 2

    Yes (`19. 6)

SMART FUNCTION

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Magic Link

    Yes

  • Gallery

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Multi-view

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C (VH Only)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    HbbTV (Austrailia, New Zealand, Sinapole, Malaysia) MR : Vietnam

  • Teletext Page

    Yes (2000 page)

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

  • AD (Audio Description)

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear) / 3 (Side)

  • Version

    HDMI 2.1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    2 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component

    Yes (Rear, Gender Type)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Rear, Gender Type)

  • RF In

    1 (RF)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Headphone out

    Yes (Rear)

  • Line out

    Yes (Headphone out common)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Max)

    Differ by size, region

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

WEIGHT

  • Weight without stand

    18.9kg

  • Weight with stand

    23kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    28.6kg

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR19

  • Battereis

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Component / AV Gender

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    26 Languages

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • VESA Wall Mount Model

    Refer to Accessory Sheet

DIMENSION

  • Product Dimension (W/O Stand) (W x H x D) - mm

    1228 x 706 x 46.9

  • Product Dimension (W Stand) (W x H x D) - mm

    1228 x 738 x 251

