LG OLED AI TV B4 65 inch 120Hz Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

*LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 11 consecutive years by Omdia.
What makes LG OLED AI stand apart?
An image of the alpha 8 AI Processor on top of a motherboard, emitting orange bolts of light.
Definitive intelligence at its core
transformative yet lifelike detail.
Intelligence that refines the OLED experience
An image of an LG OLED in a modern living space showing a musical performance on screen.
Syncs with how you watch
A picture tailored to your taste
Intelligence that's bright in any light
Insane realism with
authentic charm
AI fine-tunes the resolution
Hear every detail of
the soundscape
Endless contrast creates infinite impact
Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.
Scenes shine with lifelike colors
*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
*Bezel size differs by series and size.
Sized to fit every life
An image comparing LG OLED B4's varying sizes, showing 55" and 65"
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 webOS upgrades over five years.
**The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS Re:New Program is the global launch of a new product.
***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.
****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.
*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.
Make your TV experience yours
An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Applied to OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.
****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.
Tune into cinematic
marvels and arcade fun
Dolby Vision® & Filmmaker Mode™
Authentic movie scenes burst into life
Transform movie night. Dolby Vision®'s ultra-vivid picture comes together with the support of Filmmaker Mode™ to preserve the director's intention, optimizing the picture quality while ensuring no distortion or over-processing.
An image of a director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV.
**Filmmaker Mode™ is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Dolby Atmos®
Enticing soundscapes
surround you
Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos®'s unparalleled clarity,
intricate detail, and spatial depth.
An image of a cozy, dimly lit living space. A scene is being shown on TV where a couple is using an umbrella.
Director-approved for advanced processing
Where fast action never stutters
*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.
**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 120Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Controls right where you need them
Use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard without pausing your game.
An image of two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay.
Access to all your favorite games
Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.
An image of the Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.
**Boosteroid is not available in Singapore.
Discover LG OLED AI's vision for tomorrow
An image of LG OLED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.
*All 2024 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.
**All G4, C4, and B4 models are certified “Environmentally Evaluated".
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1449 x 832 x 45.9
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
17.1
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1449 x 832 x 45.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1449 x 896 x 235
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1600 x 950 x 172
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
1057 x 235
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
17.1
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
17.3
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
24.4
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 200
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
