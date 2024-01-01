We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" C8 OLED UHD HDR Smart TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
OLED
-
Screen Size
65
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
Viewing Angle
Perfect Viewing Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Billion Rich Color
Yes
-
Dimming
Self Lighting Pixel
-
Black
Infinite Contrast
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
HDR
4K Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision
No (RF) / Yes (HDMI) / Yes (CP) / Yes (USB) (4K/2K)
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes (RF) / Yes (HDMI) / Yes (CP) / Yes (USB) (4K/2K)
-
Advanced HDR by Technicolor
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes (4K/2K)
-
4K HFR
No (RF) / No (HDMI) / No (CP) / Yes (USB)
-
Picture Master Processor
α9 Intelligent Processor
-
Technicolor Expert Mode
Yes
-
Professional Game TV
Yes
-
Enhanced Motion Picture response time
Yes
-
Object/Active Depth Enhancer
Object Depth Enhancer
-
Color Enhancer
Adaptive Color Enhancer
-
Color Accuracy
True Color Accuracy Pro
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
Quad Step NR
-
Sharpness
Frequency based Sharpness Enhancer
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Enhanced Dynamic Tone Mappng
-
HEVC
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9
4K@60P, 10bit
SOUND
-
Output
40W
-
Channel
2.2 ch
-
Direction
Front Firing
-
Woofer
2 ea, WF : 20W
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Dolby Surround / OLED Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Yes
-
Audio Upscaler
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
SMART CONVENIENCE
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Focus Zoom
Yes
-
Live Zoom
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360 VR
Yes
-
Magic Link
Yes
-
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
Yes
-
Gallery
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Multi-view
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
My Content
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION
-
Mobile App (LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
WiF TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Miracast Overlay / Miracast
Miracast Overlay
-
Network File Browser
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
BROADCASTING RECEPTION
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
JACK
-
HDMI
1 (Rear) / 3 (Side)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes (Side, HDMI 2)
-
USB
2 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Gender Type)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Gender Type)
-
RF In
1 (Rear, RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Headphone out
Yes (Rear)
-
Line out
Yes (Headphone out common)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V4.2)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Weight without Stand
21 Kg
-
Weight with Stand
25.4 Kg
-
Weight in Shipping
33 Kg
-
Size without Stand (WxHxD)
1449 mm x 831 mm x 46.9 mm
-
Size with Stand (WxHxD)
1449 mm x 881 mm x 230 mm
-
Size in Shipping (WxHxD)
1600 mm x 970 mm x 207 mm
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR18 (Silver)
-
Battereis
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Component / AV Gender
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached)
-
Vesa Wall Mount Support
Yes
-
VESA Size
300 x 200
