Key Features
- Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
- The next generation of LG AI TV with Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Ultra-sharp, defined details from Precision Dimming Technology
- High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen up to 100 inches
- 4 years of upgrades guaranteed over 5 years with webOS Re:New Program
Cybersecurity
CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree
webOS Re:New Program
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.
All New Dynamic QNED Color
LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced color reproduction rate.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
MiniLED with Advanced Local Dimming
MiniLED powered by New alpha AI Processor makes ultra-sharp contrast and lifelike detail on LG QNED evo.
*Specifications may vary by inches, models and region.
*Precision Dimming Technology applies to 100 inches of QNED85 and Advanced Local Dimming applies to 86/75/65/55/50 inches of QNED85.
The smarter and faster NEW alpha Al Processor from a decade of innovation
Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life
AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92 and QNED86.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
The next generation of LG AI TV
AI Magic Remote completes the AI experience
Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.
*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
*Some features may require an internet connection.
*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.
*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.
*Internet connection required.
*Internet connection required.
*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.
*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/UHD TVs.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.
Experience what LG AI TV can do for you!
AI Voice ID
AI Search
AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard
AI Concierge
Ultra Big TV up to 100 inches
See all your favorite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.
*QNED85 comes in a maximum of 100 inches and inches may vary by region.
Super Slim Design
The slim design brings a refined touch to your space.
*Super Slim Design applies to 86/75/65/55/50 inches of QNED86.
AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 channels
*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Elevate your soundscapes with LG TV and LG Soundbar
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
*WOW Orchestra applies to QNED92 and QNED86.
Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair
*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
*Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.
Advanced Gameplay
Experience peak gaming with 144Hz VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium. Get your game on without lag or motion blur hindering your performance.
*QNED86 features FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.
*100/86/75/65 inches of QNED86 support 144Hz, 55/50 inches of QNED86 support 120Hz.
*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE
Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
*Intertek certification for Resource Efficiency applies to the following models: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5, and QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82, and QNED80.
*Please visit https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home to learn more.
*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Service availability varies by region and country.
*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
-
Wide Color Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1456 x 840 x 29.7
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
22.5
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Mini LED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
-
Wide Color Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
-
Motion
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
10 modes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
AI Picture Pro
Yes
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
-
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
-
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1456 x 840 x 29.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1456 x 909/869 x 285
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1600 x 970 x 203
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
340 x 285
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
22.5
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
26.3
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
33.6
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 300
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
AI Chatbot
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Google Cast
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
Yes
-
Home Hub
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Voice ID
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable)
