LG QNED99 86” 8K Smart QNED MiniLED TV with AI ThinQ (2021)
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Display
Mini LED 8K
-
Screen Size
86"
-
Resolution
7680 x 4320
-
Color / Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color Pro
-
Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors
Yes
-
Dimming
Full Array Dimming Pro
-
Contrast / Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
Processor
α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
HDR10 Pro (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)
Yes
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Yes
-
Filmmaker Mode
Yes
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro 8K - Face + Body+ object Enhancing
-
AI Upscaling
AI 8K Upscaling
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 100(120)Hz
AI & SMART
-
ThinQ AI
Yes
-
Sport Alert
Yes
-
AirPlay2
Yes
-
Magic Remote
In-box (with NFC)
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
GAME
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
VRR
No
-
ALLM
Yes
-
AMD Free Sync Premium
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
SOUND
-
Channels
4.2Ch
-
Output
60W
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
4
-
USB
3
BASIC INFO
-
Product Dimesion WXHxD) - Without Stand -mm
1917x1098x29.1
-
Product Dimesion WXHxD) - With Stand-mm
1917x1175x452
