Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG QNED99 86” 8K Smart QNED MiniLED TV with AI ThinQ (2021)

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG QNED99 86” 8K Smart QNED MiniLED TV with AI ThinQ (2021)

86QNED99TPB

LG QNED99 86” 8K Smart QNED MiniLED TV with AI ThinQ (2021)

(0)
A front view of the LG QNED TV
Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Display

    Mini LED 8K

  • Screen Size

    86"

  • Resolution

    7680 x 4320

  • Color / Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color Pro

  • Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors

    Yes

  • Dimming

    Full Array Dimming Pro

  • Contrast / Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

  • Processor

    α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • HDR10 Pro (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Yes

  • Filmmaker Mode

    Yes

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro 8K - Face + Body+ object Enhancing

  • AI Upscaling

    AI 8K Upscaling

  • TruMotion / Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 100(120)Hz

AI & SMART

  • ThinQ AI

    Yes

  • Sport Alert

    Yes

  • AirPlay2

    Yes

  • Magic Remote

    In-box (with NFC)

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

GAME

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • VRR

    No

  • ALLM

    Yes

  • AMD Free Sync Premium

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

SOUND

  • Channels

    4.2Ch

  • Output

    60W

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    4

  • USB

    3

BASIC INFO

  • Product Dimesion WXHxD) - Without Stand -mm

    1917x1098x29.1

  • Product Dimesion WXHxD) - With Stand-mm

    1917x1175x452

Our picks for you