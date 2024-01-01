Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UN70 Series 43" HDR Smart UHD TV ( 2020)

43UN7000PTA

LG UN70 Series 43" HDR Smart UHD TV ( 2020)

65UN7000PTA
DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Screen Size

    43

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • IPS Panel

    Yes

  • Wide Viewing Angle

    Yes (Wide Viewing Angle)

  • BLU Type

    Direct

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • HDR

    HDR (except YouTube app)

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 4 modes (Dynamic, Standard, Movie, User)

AUDIO

  • Speaker (sound output)

    20W (10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
    (Refer to manual)

SMART FUNCTION

  • Operating System (OS)

    Simple Smart (Linux)

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes (USB file only)

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C (VH Only)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    HbbTV (Austrailia, New Zealand, Sinapole, Malaysia, Vietnam)

  • Teletext Page

    Yes (1000 page)

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

  • AD (Audio Description)

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    (Rear)/3 (Side)

  • Version

    HDMI 2.0

  • USB

    2 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Side)

  • Component

    Yes (Side, Component in/AV in common, Gender)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Side, Component in/AV in common, Gender)

  • RF In

    1 (Side)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Side)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11b/g/n)

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    L-Con

  • Battereis

    AAA x 2EA

  • Component / AV Gender

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • OSD Language

    English, Vietnamese, Indonesia, Bahasa Melayu, Simply Chinese, Thai

DIMENSION

  • Product Dimension (W/O Stand) (W x H x D) - mm

    974 x 577 x 76.8

  • Product Dimension (W Stand) (W x H x D) - mm

    974 x 636 x 249

