LG UHD TV 49'' UH600T
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
LED
-
Screen Size (cm)
49
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Edge
-
Refresh rate
100
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB_T2
VIDEO
-
Picture Engine
UHD Mastering Engine
-
3D Color Mapping
Yes
-
Illuminace sensor
White Sensor
-
4K Upscaler
Yes
-
Smart Content Optimizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Color
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
20W / 2.0Ch Speaker System
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Surround Mode (USP New)
ULTRA Surround
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
TV Installation Type
Yes3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wallmounted Type)
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
HW PLATFORM
-
SoC
LM14A
-
CPU
Quad
-
HEVC Decoder
4K@60fps, 10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
4K@60fps,8bit
-
Wifi
802.11.n
MAIN FEATURE
-
STB Control
Ready
-
My Channels
Yes(RF Only)
-
Channel Advisor
TBD
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
DVR(TIME MACHINE)
-
Recording
Yes(RF/Composite)
-
Time Shift
Yes(RF/Composite)
SMART SHARE - MEDIA SHARE
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
TBD
-
Mobile TV On
TBD
SMART SHARE - SCREEN SHARE
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
Network File Broswer
Yes
VOICE RECOGNITION
-
Natural Language Speech Recognition
Ready
-
Speech To Text
Yes
OTHERS
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
External Device App Download for USB
Yes
-
OSD Language
TBD
TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)
-
USB
1(2.0 : 1)
TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)
-
RF In
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1(Composite)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI
1(3G)
1(6G)
-
LAN
1
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
S-con
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, )
100~240Vac 50-60
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W↓
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS WITHOUT STAND (WITHOUT PACKING)
-
W*H*D (mm)
1104*645*56.7
VESA SIZE (MM)
-
Vesa Size (mm)
300*300
DEPTH (W/O STAND)
-
Thickest Part (mm)
56.7
ON BEZEL
-
L/R (mm)
11.7
-
Top (mm)
11.2
-
Bottom (mm)
14.8
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS W/O PACKING (W/ STAND)
-
Width (mm)
1,104.0
-
Depth (mm)
237.0
-
Height (mm)
701.0
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS W/O PACKING (W/O STAND)
-
Width (mm)
1,104.0
-
Depth (mm)
56.7
-
Height (mm)
645.0
PRODUCT WEIGHT W/O PACKING
-
W/ Stand (kg)
14.3
-
W/O Stand (kg)
14.0
VESA SIZE
-
W*H (mm)
300x300
