49" UM72 Series HDR Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ®

Specs

Reviews

Support

49" UM72 Series HDR Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ®

49UM7290PTD

49" UM72 Series HDR Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ®

(2)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    UHD TV

  • Screen Size

    49

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • IPS Panel

    Yes

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • TruMotion / Refresh Rate

    50Hz (TM100)

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • HDR

    4K Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)

  • HLG

    Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)

  • HDR Effect

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 2K HFR

    - / ▲ / - / ▲

  • Color Enhancer

    Advanced Color Enhancer

  • Color Accuracy

    True Color Accuracy

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    NR

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • Instant Game Response (ALLM)

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO

  • Speaker (sound output)

    20 W (10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.0 ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Yes

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Ready

  • Surround Mode

    DTS Virtual:X

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

AI FUNCTION

  • ThinQ

    Ready

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ready

  • Speech to Text

    Ready

  • LG Voice Search

    Ready

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes (Smart ThinQ)

  • Auto Device Detection

    Ready

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Yes

  • Apple HomePod

    Yes (`19.9)

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • LG TV Plus App

    Yes

  • Smart ThinQ App

    Yes

  • Apple AirPlay 2

    Yes (`19. 9)

SMART FUNCTION

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    Ready

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Ready

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Magic Link

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

    Asia

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C (VH Only)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    HbbTV (Austrailia, New Zealand, Sinapole, Malaysia) MR : Vietnam

  • Teletext Page

    Yes (2000 page)

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

  • AD (Audio Description)

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)

  • Version

    HDMI 2.0

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • USB

    1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • RF In

    1 (RF)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W (Differ by region)

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    L-Con

  • Battereis

    Yes (AAA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Detached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • OSD Language

    26 Languages

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • VESA Wall Mount Model

    Refer to Accessory Sheet

