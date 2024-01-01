LG 50 inch UQ75 Series 4K Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ® (2022)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PLATFORM
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Main Processor (SoC)
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
BLU Type
Direct
DISPLAY
-
Type
4K UHD
-
Screen Size
50
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 60Hz
VIDEO AND PICTURE QUALITY
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
HEVC
4K@60p, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer (VRR/ALLM/GameGenre)
- / Yes / Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 9 modes(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
AUDIO AND SOUND QUALITY
-
Speaker(Sound Output)
20W (10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro
(Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
(Refer to manual)
-
SoundBar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
AI SMART FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
Yes
-
Google Assistant
No
-
Amazon Alexa
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation/AI
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
-
Airplay2
Yes
-
Next Picks
Yes
-
Magic Explorer
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
Apps (LG Store)
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
No
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver Only)
-
Family settings
Yes
-
USB
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2/T
ISDB-T(Philippines Only)
-
Cable
Yes (Differ by region)
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
Yes
-
Teletext Page
Yes(2000 page)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
[ATSC] Closed Caption
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 2.0
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Side, Phone jack type)
-
CI Slot
Yes (Side) (Differ by region)
-
RF In
1(Rear, RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz(Differ by region)
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes (Differ by region)
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR22
-
Battereis
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
PRODUCT DIMENSION
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD)mm Without Stand
1130 x 663 x 86.3
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD)mm With Stand
1130 x 719 x 235
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.