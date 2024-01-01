55" UM76 Series HDR Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ®

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
UHD TV
-
Screen Size
55
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
50Hz (TM100)
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
HDR
4K Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)
-
HDR Effect
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Color Enhancer
Advanced Color Enhancer
-
Color Accuracy
True Color Accuracy
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
NR
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
No / Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Speaker (sound output)
20 W (10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0 ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
Yes
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Surround Mode
DTS Virtual:X
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
AI FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes (Initial)
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
Yes
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Recommendation/AI
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes (Smart ThinQ)
-
Auto Device Detection
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Yes
-
Apple HomePod
Yes (19.9)
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
Smart ThinQ App
Yes
-
Apple AirPlay 2
Yes (19.9)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
HDMI
2 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 2.0
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
USB
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
RF In
1 (RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
SMART FUNCTION
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Magic Link
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C (VH Only)
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
HbbTV (Austrailia, New Zealand, Sinapole, Malaysia) MR : Vietnam
-
Teletext Page
Yes (2000 page)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W (Differ by region)
-
Power Consumption (Max)
Differ by size, region
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Weight without stand
16.1kg
-
Weight with stand
17.1kg
-
Weight in Shipping
22.6kg
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR19
-
Battereis
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
26 Languages
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
VESA Wall Mount Model
300 x 300
DIMENSION
-
Product Dimension (W/O Stand) (W x H x D) - mm
1244 x 726 x 87.1
-
Product Dimension (W Stand) (W x H x D) - mm
1244 x 791 x 260
